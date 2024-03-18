Earth Rangers, 9 Story Media Group Launch "Earth Rangers Underground" Podcast with Gen Z Media

Serving as a prequel to the animated series, the podcast takes listeners on an eco-adventure

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Rangers , a charity that empowers kids and families to make a positive impact on the environment, announced today the launch of a new podcast series, "Earth Rangers Underground" created by 9 Story Media Group and inspired by the work of Earth Rangers. Distributed by Gen-Z Media, season one of the podcast features five episodes, dropping weekly beginning March 18 through Earth Day, April 22.

The new procedural comedy asks "Did you know there's a secret society of animals working to save the planet?" and will take kids on a fantastically ridiculous journey led by two twelve-year-olds and their new animal partners – a grizzled squirrel and a wide-eyed leopard gecko. Listeners should prepare to question everything they know - or think they know - about the Earth Rangers.

In February 2023, Earth Rangers and 9 Story Media Group announced a development deal to create a new animated comedy series for kids ages 6-9 designed to empower kids and their families in the face of growing anxiety over the state of the planet. The podcast serves as a prequel to this highly-anticipated animated series from 9 Story, written by Mark Steinberg (Hotel Transylvania, the series.)

"As an organization that's all about demonstrating the power of kids to make a positive impact on the environment, we're incredibly excited to launch this podcast that has such compelling young characters. We see this as another important avenue for entertainment and engagement of both our existing members and kids everywhere," said Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "The podcast will give a taste of what to expect with our full animated series, and we're eager to hear the feedback."

Among parents of children, ages 6-12, who listen to podcasts monthly, 71% say it is important for kids' podcasts to give parents and their children topics to discuss together , according to the Kids Podcast Listener Report from Edison Research. As a podcast series created with kids and their parents in mind, each episode of Earth Rangers Underground will not only spark conversation surrounding ways to protect the environment as a family but also help lead the discussion of how to manage eco-anxiety.

"Earth Rangers does fantastic work to inspire kids to become passionate about environmental stewardship," said Karen Fowler, VP, Development for 9 Story. "Embarking on a mission to blend humor with this crucial and oftentimes heavy message, presented us with a unique and exciting challenge. The premise of Earth Rangers Underground opened up new avenues for rich character development and hilarious storytelling across five episodes, crafted by a team of exceptional creatives and brought to life by a supremely talented cast. This project has been a true joy to steer, and I can't wait for kids to hear the series."

"Earth Rangers Underground is a super fun adventure and we're thrilled to bring it to families across the country," says Ben Strouse, CEO and Co-Founder of Gen-Z Media. "We pride ourselves on bringing best-in class-fiction into the podcast industry and our friends at Earth Rangers and 9 Story have created a show that delivers the goods!"

The podcast is now available on all podcast platforms, in addition to www.gzmshows.com . For more information on Earth Rangers, visit https://www.earthrangers.com/EN/US/ .

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in children across Canada and the United States. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and missions that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. Nearly 350,000 members have completed over 750,000 missions throughout the program. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.org .

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family-focused intellectual property. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, and Blue's Clues & You. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents 5,000 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops, and produces award-winning branded properties using groundbreaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York, and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs 1000 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com

About Gen-Z Media

Independent podcast network Gen-Z Media ( www.gzmshows.com ) is the leading producer of all-ages fiction programming, attracting hundreds of thousands of engaged teens, tweens and families to a slate of more than two dozen original audio adventures, mysteries and dramas. Their mystery-adventure Six Minutes, with over 250 episodes and a new season to premier in the Fall, is one of the most downloaded family audio adventures of all time. The independent family network creates smart and purposeful stories filled with twists, turns, humor and heart, setting the standard for world building and immersive audio production.

SOURCE Earth Rangers