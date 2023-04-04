Earth Rangers Expands U.S. Presence with Dawn® as its First Partner to Build Next Generation of Wildlife Heroes

In Celebration of Earth Month, Earth Rangers and Dawn® are Making it Fun and Easy for Kids to Have an Impact in Their Communities

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Rangers , a charity and app that empowers kids and families to make a positive impact on the environment, just announced its first U.S. partnership with Dawn ®, North America's #1 dishwashing liquid*, to help inspire the next generation through innovative education and action. The creative partnership draws on shared values and will build on Dawn's commitment to inspire and empower one million people to become "Wildlife Heroes".

Originally founded in Canada, Earth Rangers has been pioneering the effort to create young conservationists for nearly 20 years. Its free app makes it easy and fun for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation through dozens of activities and real-world applications they can use in their own backyards. Following its massive success in Canada, Earth Rangers launched in the US earlier this year. This first partnership will further expand its U.S. reach, tapping Dawn's longstanding history of partnering with rescue and rehabilitation experts to care and protect for wildlife populations.

According to a new study from Earth Rangers, US children aged 6-11 are actively looking for ways to protect the environment. Of those surveyed, 88% felt that they needed to do more to help, with top concerns including keeping the planet clean (93%), protecting animals from extinction (90%), and climate change (87%). Earth Rangers equips kids with the tools they need to take action. The same study showed that when using the Earth Rangers app, the number of kids aged 6-11 who felt empowered to take strong environmental action jumped from 66 to 80 percent1.

Earth Rangers and Dawn will debut a revamped Earth Rangers in-app mission titled "Shoreline Saver," in celebration of Earth Month. Shoreline Saver will teach kids about healthy shorelines and aquatic habitats, as well as responsible recreational use of these spaces, with a step-by-step guide kids can use to organize and execute their own shoreline cleanup. The purpose is to give kids a tangible way to make a difference in their own communities.

Kids who complete the mission through the end of June will earn a free digital adoption, which includes an animal companion for their in-app avatar. A donation will be made on behalf of Dawn to support either a common loon or harbor seal through International Bird Rescue or The Marine Mammal Center , respectively, educating kids on another meaningful way they can protect and care for animals. Both organizations are part of Dawn's 40-year heritage of partnering with rescue and rehabilitation experts.

"Coming off our U.S. launch, we're thrilled to announce Dawn as our first partner. Dawn has long set the global standard for supporting and protecting wildlife through its conservation partnerships and ongoing sustainability commitments. One of the biggest things that draws kids to our app is their desire to save animals and wildlife, and we couldn't think of a brand more aligned with our mission and values to serve as our first U.S. partner," says Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers.

"Kids are excited about the opportunity to help wildlife, with adoption programs as one of their favorite ways of doing so, but we understand the cost can be a barrier. We're thrilled to be able to give children the opportunity to support wildlife under the care of The Marine Mammal Center and International Bird Rescue by completing Earth Rangers' Shoreline Saver mission," said Juan Amador, Brand Director, North America Hand Dish Care, Procter & Gamble. "It's so important to teach kids that simple, small steps can help create a cleaner world for wildlife, and we're so grateful to partner with Earth Rangers on this fun and educational initiative."

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in children. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and activities that children can participate in at home and in their communities. Since 2020, members have completed over 724,000 environmental missions and raised over $500,000 for conservation. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.com .

About Dawn

Dawn, North America's #1 dish liquid* and a 2022 Fast Company "Brands That Matter" honoree, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it's also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home and has been trusted by wildlife rescue experts to help clean birds and marine mammals impacted by oil pollution for more than 40 years. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray and Dawn EZ-Squeeze™, and the brand's efforts to help save wildlife visit www.dawn-dish.com. *Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales Latest 52 w/e 2/26/22

About International Bird Rescue

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971, Bird Rescue has responded to over 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. With crisis response centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Anchorage, the organization specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, and scientific research. Innovations are shared worldwide to inspire the next generation of wildlife specialists. Bird Rescue aims to give a voice to waterbirds through conservation, advocacy, and wildlife literacy that builds empathy and encourages action.

For more information, please visit www.birdrescue.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter .

About The Marine Mammal Center

The Marine Mammal Center is a global leader in marine mammal health, science and conservation, and is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world. As a leading contributor to the global body of research and knowledge about marine mammal medicine and ocean health, the Center generates research findings and scientific outputs at volumes comparable to top academic institutions and prides itself on gathering and providing open research data that is free to access, reuse, repurpose and redistribute. The Center's teaching hospital and training programs operate globally with headquarters in Sausalito, CA. The Center has rescued more than 24,000 marine mammals from 600 miles of authorized rescue area along the California coastline and the Big Island of Hawaii. The Center's mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education.

For more information, please visit MarineMammalCenter.org . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

1 Earth Rangers Eco-Anxiety & Eco-Action Index, 2023

SOURCE Earth Rangers