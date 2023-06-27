Earth Rangers Survey Shows Eco-Anxiety Actually Boosts Eco-Action in Kids; US Northeast and West Lead In Both, While Midwest Lags Behind

Results of 2023 "Eco-Anxiety Index" Proves A New Generation Is Turning A Once-Scary Concept Into Positive Action on Environmental Issues

WOODBRIDGE, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Rangers , an environmental organization for kids and families, today released its 2023 Eco-Anxiety Index, revealing that levels of eco-anxiety among US children directly impact how much action they take regarding the environment. According to the study, kids who worry less about the environment do less about it, while higher levels of eco-anxiety drive increased eco-action. Overall, Earth Rangers found that children in the Northeast and West Coast over-indexed on both eco-anxiety and eco-action, the South hovered at the national average, while the Midwest under-indexed across the board.

Developed in partnership with marketing research and public opinion research organization, Ipsos, Earth Rangers' 2023 Eco-Anxiety Index involved surveying 1000 children in the US between the ages of 6-11 years old. The results showed that more than 80 percent of respondents agreed with statements related to experiencing eco-anxiety, including feeling worried about animal extinction, climate change, and the future of our planet. Yet more than 65 percent agreed to statements about taking regular eco-action, including talking with friends and family, participating in rallies and events, volunteering, supporting environmental organizations, and participating in activities at home or school. Using these findings as the baseline, the study found that levels of eco-anxiety and eco-action rose and fell in different parts of the country, but always stayed consistent with one other.

" Google Trends data shows a 60 percent jump in searches for eco-anxiety in the last year, yet the majority of the information being served up in response is overwhelmingly negative," said Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "Our data shows just the opposite; that today's generation is leveraging their concerns as a catalyst for positive change. Instead of seeing a problem, they see a wake-up call - and aren't hesitating to do something about it. But this doesn't mean that adults are off the hook - it's just as important for parents and educators to engage with kids and help turn their concerns into positive action"

The research also found that among populations who over-indexed, levels of eco-action actually outpaced levels of eco-anxiety - indicating that taking action for the environment has a positive effect, which is consistent with previous research Earth Rangers has done on the topic. Conversely, feelings of eco-anxiety overpower eco-action levels for children on the lower end of the index.

"The findings of this study are especially impactful because it is one of the few pieces of research that point to eco-anxiety as empowering and motivating instead of a negative problem to solve," said Steve Levy, Chief Client Officer at Ipsos Canada. "To further reinforce this, we compared the survey results to the responses of over 600 Earth Rangers members and found that they also consistently over-indexed on all fronts. The data doesn't lie: the more you know about the environment, the more empowered you feel to take action on its behalf."

For more information on Earth Rangers or to check out the Earth Rangers App, visit https://www.earthrangers.com/EN/US/ . To learn more about the full 2023 Earth Rangers Eco-Anxiety & Eco-Action Index findings, please contact [email protected] .

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child across Canada and the United States. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and missions that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. Nearly 350,000 members have completed 724,000 missions in just two years since launch. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.com .

About IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. "Game Changers" – our tagline – summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients to navigate more easily our deeply changing world. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP. To learn more, visit www.ipsos.com .

SOURCE Earth Rangers