Earth Rated Unveils NEW Grooming Collection
Jul 23, 2024, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Company Earth Rated is thrilled to reveal their new line of products designed to simplify the at-home grooming process for dog owners everywhere. This new range includes three specialized 3-in-1 Dog Shampoos for short, double, and curly coats, alongside two versatile grooming essentials: the Dog Refresh Mist and the No-Rinse Dog Shampoo. Adding to the excitement, Earth Rated has also extended their grooming wipes collection to now offer two NEW specialty pet wipes: one for ears and one for eyes, ensuring a comprehensive grooming experience.
A Tailored Approach To Coat Care
While the 3-in-1 shampoos combine cleaning, hydrating, and deodorizing in one single step, their unique formulations suit a range of messes and distinct coat types.
- 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Short Coats: this shampoo is enhanced with argan oil to moisturize the skin and ensure an effortless grooming experience.
- 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Double Coats: this shampoo tackles tangles and shedding, and is enriched with jojoba seed oil for optimal coat hydration.
- 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Curly Coats: this shampoo helps maintain curl texture with hydrolyzed proteins derived from wheat, corn, and soy.
- Dog Refresh Mist: this lightweight, White Tea and Basil-scented mist hydrates, deodorizes, and detangles. Perfect for daily touch-ups; for bath-like freshness without the fuss.
- No-Rinse Dog Shampoo: this gentle foaming cleanser hydrates the coat and combats odors in one quick step. Ideal for on-the-go use or between baths.
New! Pet Wipes for Ears and Eyes
- Ear Wipes: Extra-large, thick, and textured wipes formulated to clean dirt and wax buildup in one mess-free step. The light Wild Oat scent keeps pets' ears smelling fresh & clean.
- Eye Wipes: Formulated to remove dirt and discharge and to help reduce tear stains — gently and effectively. A single wipe goes a long way.
Each product is hypoallergenic, free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol, and is Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certified.
Earth Rated's entire new grooming collection has just launched online & will be available in stores across North America throughout the summer of 2024!
About Earth Rated
Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is a private company that creates thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. As a B Corp-certified company focused on innovation and responsibility, Earth Rated's mission is to make everyday moments for people and their dogs simpler and better. Earth Rated® products are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 25,000 stores in 40+ countries.
Learn more: earthrated.com/collections/grooming
