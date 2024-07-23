Earth Rated Unveils NEW Grooming Collection

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Company Earth Rated is thrilled to reveal their new line of products designed to simplify the at-home grooming process for dog owners everywhere. This new range includes three specialized 3-in-1 Dog Shampoos for short, double, and curly coats, alongside two versatile grooming essentials: the Dog Refresh Mist and the No-Rinse Dog Shampoo. Adding to the excitement, Earth Rated has also extended their grooming wipes collection to now offer two NEW specialty pet wipes: one for ears and one for eyes, ensuring a comprehensive grooming experience.

Earth Rated's all NEW Grooming Collection: Coat-specific shampoos and versatile grooming essentials to keep your dog fresh & clean. (CNW Group/Earth Rated)

A Tailored Approach To Coat Care

While the 3-in-1 shampoos combine cleaning, hydrating, and deodorizing in one single step, their unique formulations suit a range of messes and distinct coat types.

3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Short Coats : this shampoo is enhanced with argan oil to moisturize the skin and ensure an effortless grooming experience.

: this shampoo is enhanced with argan oil to moisturize the skin and ensure an effortless grooming experience. 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Double Coats : this shampoo tackles tangles and shedding, and is enriched with jojoba seed oil for optimal coat hydration.

: this shampoo tackles tangles and shedding, and is enriched with jojoba seed oil for optimal coat hydration. 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo for Curly Coats: this shampoo helps maintain curl texture with hydrolyzed proteins derived from wheat, corn, and soy.

this shampoo helps maintain curl texture with hydrolyzed proteins derived from wheat, corn, and soy. Dog Refresh Mist: this lightweight, White Tea and Basil-scented mist hydrates, deodorizes, and detangles. Perfect for daily touch-ups; for bath-like freshness without the fuss.

this lightweight, White Tea and Basil-scented mist hydrates, deodorizes, and detangles. Perfect for daily touch-ups; for bath-like freshness without the fuss. No-Rinse Dog Shampoo: this gentle foaming cleanser hydrates the coat and combats odors in one quick step. Ideal for on-the-go use or between baths.

New! Pet Wipes for Ears and Eyes

Ear Wipes: Extra-large, thick, and textured wipes formulated to clean dirt and wax buildup in one mess-free step. The light Wild Oat scent keeps pets' ears smelling fresh & clean.

Extra-large, thick, and textured wipes formulated to clean dirt and wax buildup in one mess-free step. The light Wild Oat scent keeps pets' ears smelling fresh & clean. Eye Wipes: Formulated to remove dirt and discharge and to help reduce tear stains — gently and effectively. A single wipe goes a long way.

Each product is hypoallergenic, free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol, and is Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certified.

Earth Rated's entire new grooming collection has just launched online & will be available in stores across North America throughout the summer of 2024!

About Earth Rated

Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is a private company that creates thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. As a B Corp-certified company focused on innovation and responsibility, Earth Rated's mission is to make everyday moments for people and their dogs simpler and better. Earth Rated® products are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 25,000 stores in 40+ countries.

Learn more: earthrated.com/collections/grooming

