Earth Shaking Report Reveals Captive Elephant at Six Flags Lives in a World That Never Stops Rumbling

World Animal Protection releases groundbreaking data which shows elephants held at Six Flags Wild Safari in New Jersey, endure constant vibrations as strong as small earthquakes — every day the park is open

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative, first-of-its-kind scientific investigation by World Animal Protection US, in partnership with Terrapin Sensing and the University of Maryland Department of Geology, has revealed that Joyce and four other elephants held captive at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson, New Jersey, are exposed to persistent ground vibrations comparable in intensity to minor earthquakes.

This groundbreaking 30-day study used seismometers placed encircling the amusement and safari parks and detected continuous ground shaking passing through the elephants' enclosure, with vibrations reaching Levels IV to V on the Mercalli Intensity Scale.

Researchers identified three primary sources of these disturbances

Rollercoasters generate vibrations between 5–20 Hz, the same low frequencies elephants use to communicate naturally.

Safari trucks produce vibrations between 20–200 Hz, reverberating through the ground throughout the day.

A nearby water treatment plant emits a steady hum between 7–10 Hz.

This discovery is particularly significant because elephants rely on low-frequency rumbles transmitted through the ground to communicate across long distances. These vibrations, an essential part of elephant social life, can be easily disrupted by human-made noise and movement. At Six Flags, Joyce and the other elephants are surrounded by constant mechanical disturbances that likely interfere with their ability to communicate and rest.

Research shows that elephants rely on frequencies of 10Hz or less to detect and communicate with other herds, and that they are especially sensitive to vibrations passing through the ground. Most park vibrations detected ranged from 5Hz to 20Hz or higher and were readily felt by humans.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Burbach, Director of Wildlife Research and Veterinary Expertise, World Animal Protection, states:

"The findings of this seismic study highlight an often-overlooked concern for the welfare of captive elephants. The study was able to measure vibrations caused by visitor traffic and rollercoasters in the vicinity of the elephants. Elephants in the wild may choose to avoid such vibrations, but in captivity, they have no such choice. Researchers are still discovering new insights on elephants' sensory capabilities and how that impacts their welfare. We do know already that they are incredibly perceptive of low-frequency noises and vibrations. And regularly, new discoveries are made that show that they are far more perceptive and complex than was thought before.

As long as the impact of such vibrations can't be disproven, we must err on the side of caution and assume that measurable, artificial noise does have an impact on elephants and should be avoided as much as possible. This adds to the long list of concerns for why a theme park in a cold climate environment, with truck-based observation on roads and rollercoasters nearby, is clearly not the right environment for elephants such as Joyce."

Joyce's story underscores the cost of captivity. Taken from the wild as a calf, she has endured decades of exploitation—sold, traded, and forced to perform in circuses and other attractions before arriving at Six Flags in 2010. Today, she remains confined within earshot of roaring rollercoasters, rumbling trucks, and heavy machinery.

Cameron Harsh, Interim Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US states

"The results of this seismology report are alarming. They confirm what we've feared all along — that Joyce and the other elephants at Six Flags are living in an unsuitable environment filled with near-constant disturbances from the vibration and noise from nearby rides and vehicles. An amusement park is no place for an elephant. Far from a majestic wildlife safari, this is a roadside zoo profiting from the exploitation of animals for tourist entertainment. Six Flags must act on this evidence. It must do what's right and send Joyce and the other elephants to an accredited sanctuary where they can live out the rest of their lives in peace."

World Animal Protection is calling on Six Flags to take immediate action and relocate Joyce and the remaining elephants to accredited sanctuaries, where they can experience the quiet, space, and freedom they deserve.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end animal exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For 75 years, we've been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

SOURCE World Animal Protection