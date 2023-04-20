Earth Week Announcement: CUB Releases First-ever Solar Guide

New resource shows IL consumers how to secure clean, affordable energy with solar

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Earth Week, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), Illinois' top consumer watchdog, released its first-ever solar guide to help consumers learn more about and navigate their solar energy options in the state.

CUB's Guide to Solar is a free, comprehensive introduction to solar energy for your home. Written in plain, easy-to-understand language, the guide educates consumers on how solar panels work, provides an overview of solar programs available in Illinois, details solar financing options, and concludes with a solar glossary and other helpful resources.

The guide also explains Illinois Solar for All, a program to help income-qualified households go solar, and it introduces consumers to Community Solar, a program that helps people enjoy the benefits of solar, even if they can't put panels on their property.

"With all the incentives available, there has never been a better time to take advantage of solar power in Illinois, but during this solar boom, people need a consumer advocate in their corner," said Marina Minic, a solar programs coordinator at CUB and one of the lead authors of the guide. "We hope this guide provides consumers with a helpful roadmap so they can navigate the technical details and the sales pitches to determine the best option for their own household.

Minic said the passage of Illinois' Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021 and the federal Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 created the most beneficial incentives in the history of the solar industry. Now consumers have more choices, and it's not unusual to have solar sales representatives coming to your door.

The 20-page guide is available for free on CUB's website . For more information, check out CUB's Clean Energy page and CUB's Guide Catalog .

Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

