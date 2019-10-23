EARTH with John Holden Changing the Environment

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTH with John Holden, a national television show series focusing on sustainability and improving our planet is back with a new episode this weekend. Tune in on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network.

On this episode, the viewers will follow John to multiple locations in America. First stop is in Kingsport, Tennessee, where Eastman Chemical shows a sustainable way of innovating new products while addressing the growing challenge of plastic waste in the environment due to the growing population of 7.5 billion people. Eastman Chemical has made it known that sustainability is a requirement and the core element of their innovation growth strategy.

Next, Holden heads to Menasha, Wisconsin where TC Transcontinental specializes in flexible plastic packaging where it contains, protects and facilitates transport and storage of the product it holds. Their mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers while still ensuring plastic never becomes a waste.

In Illinois, Holden visit's Oil-Dri, where they specialize in minerals such as clay, but specifically bentonite clay. This type of clay is naturally light weight, non-flammable, non-slip, and its innovative use has literally started a cat litter revolution.

Next in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Air International Thermal Systems is focusing on developing cost effective solutions with applicable HVAC technology that enables their customers to deliver vehicles in a way that is less harmful to the environment as well as making sure the passenger in the compartment is also in a healthy environment.

