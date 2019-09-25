EARTH with John Holden, Quest to Sustainability

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTH with John Holden, a national television series focusing on improving our planet and its inhabitants is back with a new episode this weekend. Tune in on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network.

The episode will follow EARTH's host, Emmy award-winner John Holden, to Michigan where Atlas Oil Company specializes in providing emergency fuel through generator assistance, fleet assurance and emergency response. Atlas Oil Company is on the leading edge of innovation in the oil and gas industry and brings unique services and digital solutions to customers.

Next, Holden heads to Menasha, Wisconsin where TC Transcontinental specializes in flexible plastic packaging where it contains, protects and facilitates transport and storage of the product it holds. Their mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers while still ensuring plastic never becomes a waste.

In Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nutrien is globally known as an agricultural company with operations and investments in 14 countries. They are the world's largest; producing 3 primary crop nutrients from their facilities in the US, Canada and Trinidad. All in all, Nutrien is focusing on leading the next wave of sustainability and innovation in agriculture by developing products and services for their customers that increase crop yields.

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Hannon Armstrong, is the first US public company solely dedicated to investments that reduce carbon emission or increase resilience to climate change. They have been in business for more than 35 years and publicly traded for the last six. Hannon Armstrong invests in climate change solutions by funding projects to make buildings more energy efficient, and wind and solar projects to power American homes and businesses free from carbon emissions.

EARTH, hosted by Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent John Holden, takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For more information or to view past segments, visit www.starmediatv.com .

StarMedia Productions Inc. ( www.starmediatv.com ) is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production and airing of national television shows. StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public.

