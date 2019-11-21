EARTH with John Holden returns Sunday, NOVEMBER 24, with a new episode covering sustainability, effective solutions, and companies making a difference on a global scale

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTH with John Holden, a national television show series focusing on sustainability and improving our planet is back with a new episode this weekend. Tune in on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network.

On this episode, viewers will follow John to multiple locations across America. First stop is Rutland, Vermont, a picturesque New England community with a strong dedication to recycling. When China banned the flow of recycled material from the U.S., it disrupted the industry.

But an innovative resource management business called Casella Waste Systems has shifted the business model of recycling -to make it truly ENVIRONMENTALLY and ECONOMICALLY sustainable…one in which risks and rewards are shared by its partners and customers.

Next, Holden heads to upstate New York, where we meet a grocery store chain that is leading the way in eliminating super-pollutant hydrofluorocarbons [HFCs] in refrigerating food. ALDI, with its more than 1800 stores across the country, has adopted transcritical CO2 refrigeration systems in many of its grocery stores- as well as electricity generated by rooftop solar farms to run its 9 distribution centers and neighborhood stores. ALDI shows us how its national commitment to hydrofluorocarbon reduction- and adopting natural refrigeration systems- has made it a clear leader in environmentally friendly refrigeration.

EARTH then takes us to Fort Bragg, North Carolina- where the building industry has found a way to fill the skilled labor gap in America- by teaching trade skills to our nation's finest; THE MILITARY VET. Holden introduces us to the people behind the skilled trades training program- as well as some soldiers who are learning the trade of being a carpenter – that is preparing our military vets for their future in the civilian world and the opportunity to build the American dream with their own hands. It all began as a partnership between the Home Depot Foundation- and the nonprofit Home Builders Institute- that promises to help solve America's skilled labor shortage.

Next, Holden travels to Buckeye, Arizona- a location that is 'bulls eye' for one of this EARTH's most nutritious and affordable foods- the EGG. We'll meet the family owners of Hickman's Family Farms- one of the largest egg producers in the U.S. But in this desert community- supplying this important food source has also provided help to a community that desperately needs help- former prison inmates looking for a second chance in life. We'll show you how the egg is truly changing lives.

Finally, Holden takes us to Chestnut Hill, TN, where we feature Bush Brothers & Company, an American classic and a 100% family owned brand leader in the canned bean industry. We will search for the 'secret' bean recipe behind this famous family and its iconic 'talking dog' commercials. Bush Brothers & Company's mission is to have a social, financial, and environmental responsibility that brings value to their customers while improving sustainability.

About EARTH with John Holden

EARTH, hosted by Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent John Holden, takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For more information or to view past segments, visit www.starmediatv.com.

About StarMedia Productions, Inc

StarMedia Productions Inc. (www.starmediatv.com) is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production and airing of national television shows. StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public.

