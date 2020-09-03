Earth With John Holden Returns Sunday, September 6 With A New Episode Covering Sustainability In Apparel, Mobility, Water Use And Transport.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth with John Holden, a national television series airing will be this Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 5 pm ET on Fox Business Network.

Produced by StarMedia Productions, Earth with John Holden is an exciting and insightful, half hour news magazine national television series that deals with one of the most critical issues confronting corporations, households, individuals, and governments today. What we can do as a global community to help our planet and its inhabitants!

Six-time Emmy award winner and former NBC news correspondent, John Holden takes our audience around the globe on our constant search to make our planet and its inhabitants, healthier, better and stronger.

The show takes an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas and technologies currently being used, developed or researched around the globe. Each episode focuses on the organizations and individuals who are striving to make the right choices promoting the health of the world we live in.

In this episode, John travels to Israel where eco-friendly development is underway in Tel Aviv, and to a company that is making a sustainable difference in the apparel industry. Nilit has been in business for nearly five decades and is committed to providing top apparel makers with sustainable materials that are produced in an environmentally responsible manner.

From Israel to Italy, John arrives in the town of Corbetta to learn about the changing paradigm of sustainable mobility. The automotive industry is facing a transitional period of historic proportions, from electrification to total autonomous driving. Marelli, is one of the leading providers of this innovative technology.

The sustainable use of natural resources looms as one of the most significant challenges of the 21st century. Back in the states, John's co-host, Andrea Ocampo is in the city of Wilmington, Delaware where one company-Solenis, is providing sustainable solutions for water intensive industries.

Back to Italy, John has traveled to the city of Turin where Dayco, a 115 year old global company has formed a partnership with Italy's oldest technical university – Polytechnic University of Turin, leading the way in sustainability and engine efficiency. Reducing environmental impact to the transport industry is a most important goal for Dayco. Learn how this partnership has led to sustainable movement for all transport vehicles and machinery, greatly increasing efficiency and reducing greenhouse gases, driving us to a zero-emission world.

