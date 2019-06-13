EARTH With John Holden Travels Around The Globe In New Episode

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTH, a national television series focusing on humanity's ongoing quest to improve our planet, is back with a new episode this weekend. The episode will take viewers to four different continents on a 360-degree trip around the globe. Tune in on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Fox Business Network.

The episode will follow EARTH's host, six-time Emmy award winner John Holden, to Bali, Indonesia, the source of a significant portion of the ocean's plastic waste. There, Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, will reveal how their innovative Plastic Bank Program is helping to educate locals on more responsible plastic disposal and to improve the health of our planet.

Down in Dunedin, New Zealand, where probiotics were first discovered, Professor Emeritus John Tagg, Scientific Founder of BLIS Technologies, will describe how new strains of oral probiotics can allow us to coexist with pathogenic bacteria. These oral probiotics are designed to prevent infection and supplement the immune system by protecting our bodies at the front lines.

EARTH will then make a brief return to American soil to tour AK Steel's new Research and Innovation Center in Middletown, Ohio. At the facility, CEO Roger Newport will illustrate how AK Steel is constantly working to improve their already comprehensive recycling practices.

Then, in the booming city of London, England, viewers will get an inside look at how the city is collaborating with Jacobs Engineering Group to get ahead of the infrastructure and sustainability challenges that come along with a rapidly growing population.

About EARTH with John Holden

EARTH, hosted by six-time Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent, John Holden, takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For more information or to view past segments, visit www.starmediatv.com.

About StarMedia Productions, Inc.

StarMedia Productions, Inc. (www.starmediatv.com) is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production and airing of national television shows, and social media content. In the fast paced and ever-changing world of television and social media broadcasting and content, StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology, and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public worldwide.

