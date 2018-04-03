Earthbound Brands Announces Partnership with Food Network Star, The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond is the creator of the popular, award-winning "The Pioneer Woman" website, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, and the host of her own show on the Food Network. The Pioneer Woman's collection of vintage-modern housewares launched in 2015 to great success. Drummond will be expanding her retail footprint and product offerings with the experience and expertise of Earthbound Brands.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Ree on her powerful brand. We feel privileged to be given the opportunity to help her grow The Pioneer Woman line of products," said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder at Earthbound, "Pioneer Woman loyalists are incredibly passionate, and we are confident that the new range of product offering, all overseen by Ree herself, will engage and delight her fans."

"I'm incredibly passionate about home products, from kitchenware to dinnerware, home decor to pets, and I have exciting plans for beautiful new collections and categories," Drummond said. "The team at Earthbound and I share a commitment to quality, value, and gorgeous style, and I look forward to taking The Pioneer Woman to delightful new places!"

The Pioneer Woman joins Earthbound's current client roster which includes Honda, Acura, Honda Powersports, Better Homes and Gardens, Kevlar®, Gaiam, Haute Hippie, Under the Canopy, and Portico.

About Earthbound Brands

Earthbound is a full-service brand management and licensing company, connecting brand owners, manufacturers/licensees and retailers in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food and beverage markets. Earthbound combines a world-class product design and development studio with a full-service licensing agency to offer unprecedented growth potential for powerhouse brands. Earthbound's highly-trusted licensing programs and market launches are some of the most effective in the industry ensuring brand loyalty by creating innovative and relevant products. For more information on our clients, launches, and other happenings, please visit www.earthboundbrands.com.

For New Business opportunities please contact

Abe Cohen

Senior Manager, Licensing & Business Development

Abe@earthboundllc.com

646-873-3820

For Media inquiries please contact

Ryane Montanez

Marketing Director

Ryane@earthboundllc.com

646.813.3671

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthbound-brands-announces-partnership-with-food-network-star-the-pioneer-woman-ree-drummond-300622795.html

SOURCE Earthbound Brands

Related Links

earthboundbrands.com

