EarthDaily and CC35 Forge Strategic Partnership to Establish High-Standard for Conservation Monitoring in the Americas

Climate Week Miami Fosters Groundbreaking Collaborations as EarthDaily Analytics (EDA) and CC35 Capital Cities Secretariat Join Forces to Establish a New High-Standard for Monitoring Conservation and Deforestation Across the Americas.

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CC35 Capital Cities Secretariat and EarthDaily Analytics (EDA) are thrilled to announce a pioneering collaboration focused on leveraging Earth observation data to drive forest conservation and mitigate deforestation across the Americas. This strategic partnership, inspired by discussions at Climate Week Miami, represents a significant advancement in the global endeavor to preserve our planet's vital ecosystems.

Deforestation captured over the course of 4 short days, from March 16 (left side of slider) to March 20 (right side of slider) in remote Washington, US.

CC35, renowned for its dedication to reducing local greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing environmental resilience in cities across the Americas, has chosen EarthDaily as its partner for a groundbreaking initiative within its GREEN+WATCH program. This initiative aims to democratize access to information, fostering transparency and global monitoring of protected forests and deforestation activities.

At the core of CC35's initiative lies the need for advanced Earth observation capabilities to effectively monitor changes within protected forests and implement conservation efforts that scale. Recognizing the current gap in the Earth Observation market, CC35 has identified EarthDaily's Constellation as an ideal solution with their satellite imagery built specifically for scalable AI and programmatic insights. EarthDaily's Constellation provides high-quality, standardized data with daily global coverage at the same time and angle. This unique approach delivers images ideal for scalable AI analysis, especially applications requiring consistent, high-volume data, such as what's required for monitoring large areas of forests in near-real-time. This data will serve as a critical component in CC35's efforts to track and address deforestation activities across the Americas.

CC35 will use EarthDaily constellation data plus earth intelligence from OroraTech to detect changes in vegetation cover and potential illegal deforestation activities. Once changes are detected across large areas, CC35 can then direct high-resolution collection from Satellogic & Maxar over areas of concern.

Sebastian Navarro, Secretary-General of CC35, stated: "With EarthDaily's Constellation and AI-driven analytics, CC35 is poised to make substantial strides in our conservation efforts throughout the Americas. Driving GREEN+ Programme with 3 layers of satellites and the creation of Subnational Protected Area Monitoring Centers that will serve as an incentive to increase the areas to 30% by 2030."

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the global conservation movement, demonstrating the power of innovative technology and collaborative partnerships in safeguarding our planet's invaluable natural resources.

About GREEN+ Programme:

The program, created in 2022 to begin in 2025 by an alliance of institutions with extensive experience in regions and cities, in biodiversity, energy transition, artificial intelligence, biocapacity, risk, finance, carbon and other sectors, aims to secure all Subnational Protected Areas on the planet and promote the creation of greater conservation incentives with the goal of increasing protected areas to 30% by 2030. With permanent three-layer satellite monitoring, control, and transparency can be achieved. This initiative through GREEN+WATCH will provide global citizens with greater democratization and access to open information on local protected areas around the world that have supporting legislation. In addition, through the Program's partnership with different media outlets, regular conservation status updates will be provided in different languages on the biomass loss of the Earth's last lungs. According to scientific reports, an increase from 30% to 44% of protected forests is needed by 2030 and this will not be possible without new monitoring, penalization, and incentive mechanisms.

For more information about the GREEN+ Programme, visit our website:

www.programme.green

For more information about the partnership of CC35 and Earthdaily:

www.earthdaily.com/resource/cc35

About EarthDaily:

EarthDaily Analytics (EDA), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a vertically integrated provider of Earth Observation data, analytics, and solutions. Utilizing a unique combination of proven space technologies, ground-breaking AI applications, and cutting-edge big data tools, EDA provides value-added, actionable insights to decision makers and risk managers across the public and private sectors on a global basis.

Building on a 35-year track record of leadership and innovation in the commercial application of Earth Observation technology, EDA is moving the state of the Change Detection industry forward with the 2024 launch of the EarthDaily Constellation. Supported by best-in-class project partners including Loft Orbital, Airbus, ABB, and SpaceX, the EarthDaily Constellation will provide spectrally robust, analytics-ready data covering nearly 100% of the world's landmasses and maritime regions, collected at the same time every day. Pairing the unmatched data collection of the EarthDaily Constellation with EarthPipeline, the world's first fully managed, endlessly scalable ground segment pipeline-as-a-service, EarthDaily Analytics is bringing the world's most advanced change detection system to bear on the biggest challenges facing businesses, governments, and humanity as a whole.

For more information on the EarthDaily Constellation built for AI as well as EDA's game-changing Change Detection offering, visit our website:

https://earthdaily.com/constellation/

CONTACT:

For media inquiries in Spanish, please contact Eloise Stancioff, CC35 ([email protected]; +1-786-605-5000)

For media inquiries about EarthDaily, please contact Elizabeth Duffy [email protected] +1 612 271 2167

SOURCE EarthDaily Analytics