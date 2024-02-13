EARTHDAY 365 LANDS ON PLUTO TV

K2 Studios and Pamela Anderson Unveil New Channel Showcasing Premier IMAX / Giant Screen Theater Documentaries Alongside TV Series and Specials From Top Producers In Nature, Science, Space, Exotic Travel And More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated EarthDay 365 channel has made its debut exclusively on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. EarthDay 365 finds its home on Pluto TV's "Animals + Nature" category, offering viewers a dedicated space to explore and celebrate the wonders of our planet.

Established IMAX format documentary film studio and unscripted TV producer/distributor, K2 Studios, has joined forces with global icon and dedicated environmental activist, Pamela Anderson, to unveil the new channel in the United States and worldwide, commencing with Pluto TV. EarthDay 365 is dedicated to delivering content that delves into the exploration and celebration of our world, showcasing individuals who challenge boundaries and unravel the mysteries of nature and science. Additionally, the channel shines a spotlight on real-life heroes engaged in the most crucial battles of our era, working tirelessly to safeguard our planet and secure a sustainable future. As part of this mission, 5% of all proceeds will be donated to environmental causes; simply watching the channel will automatically generate more ad revenue and donations.

The channel will initially draw from an extensive 2,500-hour content lineup, showcasing award-winning TV series, specials, and IMAX documentary films sourced from the world's largest library of 100+ titles, with a steady stream of new content across various genres is in the pipeline. The content spans nature, science, space, and thrilling exotic/adventure travel experiences. Exclusive features include a selection of IMAX format documentaries, and the premiere of original series such as the visually stunning Shark Heroes and Wonders of Wildlife, shot in cutting-edge 4K and 8K. Notably, EarthDay 365 aims to address the scarcity of nature-focused channels, presenting viewers with a unique offering of premium content at no cost. This move aligns with the rising trend of free ad-supported channel viewership, providing audiences with unparalleled access to diverse and high-quality programming.

"I've always believed in the symbiotic importance of respecting nature, animals and our environment," said Pamela Anderson. "I've been active for many years helping to raise awareness for worthwhile causes in each of these areas, and the EarthDay 365 channel is a great opportunity to provide engaging and inspirational content that's free and accessible to anyone 24/7/365. It's inspirational, hopeful - mostly about exploring and celebrating our world… along with passionate people who are willing to put themselves out there to make a positive difference."

EarthDay 365 will feature content with broad appeal that is underrepresented in the current media landscape. 78% of US adults think the country should do whatever it takes to protect the environment (Pew Research), and 82% of 18–35-year-olds say climate change is important to them, including 77% of right-leaning respondents (American Conservation Coalition Poll). 90% of consumers say they are likely to switch to a brand that supports an environmental or social cause given similar price and quality (Cone Communications). And a USC Media Impact Project study found that just 2.8% of scripted film and TV episodes from 2016-2020 mentioned climate change, while 78% of climate-conscious viewers wanted to see more of this or are open to it.

"EarthDay 365 brings together K2's unparalleled library of super-premium IMAX format documentary films, TV series and specials from top producers, and high-end original productions with our founders' history launching and operating the Havoc Television cable TV network carried by the largest US cable TV operators for over 15 years," said K2 Partner and EVP Television Ryan Kresser. "Now the FAST channel world is exploding, and we love the opportunity it provides to reach many millions of viewers around the globe with this new, incredibly worthwhile channel, completely free!"

"We know that our viewers are more passionate about the environment than ever before, and Earthday 365 is providing a way to make an impact simply by watching television," says Amy Kuessner, EVP Programming, Pluto TV. "We're proud to partner with environmental activist, Pamela Anderson and K2 Studios to bring inspiring documentaries, stunning nature shows, and engaging series that celebrate our planet and the people who are working to protect it, all while giving back in a tangible way."

Audiences can access EarthDay 365 channel for free on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is available anywhere content is streamed – across all major mobile, CTV and web devices.

About Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson has long been recognized for her passionate commitment to environmental conservation and animal rights. As an outspoken advocate for environmental causes, she has boldly campaigned for the protection of our planet's precious resources and the welfare of all living creatures. Through her work with numerous organizations, Pamela has tirelessly championed the preservation of endangered species, while also raising awareness about the critical importance of sustainable living practices. Drawing from her personal experiences and global outreach, Pamela seeks to inspire others to take action and make positive changes in their communities and beyond. With unwavering dedication, she has become a powerful voice in the fight against climate change, deforestation, and the preservation of marine ecosystems. Pamela has partnered with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, to collaborate with K2 Studios on EarthDay 365.

About K2 Studios

Longtime documentary producer K2 Studios is a global leader in IMAX® format/giant screen cinema. Recent IMAX® format/giant screen theatrical releases include Fungi: Web of Life narrated by Bjork, Sea Lions with Sam Neill, Mountain Quest with Willem Dafoe and Journey to Space with Patrick Stewart. K2's IMAX® format/giant screen film Serengeti won Best Picture at the 2023 Giant Screen Cinema Association Expo. In 2020 K2 partnered with MGM Television to co-produce several premium unscripted television series in the areas of nature, conservation, and outdoor adventure, with many more unscripted TV series currently in development with A-list narrators, hosts and co-executive producers. K2 distributes the world's largest library of 100+ IMAX® format documentary films, and over 2,400 hours of documentary, nature, science, lifestyle, travel and music programming in HD, 4K/UHD, 8K and 3D for television, streaming, mobile and retail platforms worldwide. K2 founders also founded cable TV network Havoc Television focused on youth culture, action sports and independent music, which was carried by 100+ US cable operators in over 60M US TV homes (Comcast, Cox, Charter, Cablevision, etc).

