EARTHDAY.ORG announces it will rebrand as MARSDAY.ORG in response to the tsunami of plastic poisoning planet Earth.

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with heavy hearts that today - EARTHDAY.ORG - is announcing that we are moving on from EARTH DAY, to re-brand April 22, from henceforth as MARS DAY.

For 54 years, since the very first Earth Day way back on April 22nd, 1970, we have been advocating and campaigning for the health of our beloved planet, its people, and all living things. Earth Day has grown into a movement that every year inspires over one billion people, globally to act - be it taking to the streets, joining rallies and clean ups, signing petitions, creating teach-ins, supporting youth-led climate movements and a whole myriad of other actions.

But the plastic keeps piling up. Plastic pollution is in our oceans, mountains, forests, cities, and farmland and now micro-plastics are inside us and making us ill because plastic is toxic. The industry creating this tsunami of plastics is relentless in making its fake promises about recycling, but we can't recycle our way out of this plastic problem.

So, we are looking to planet Mars as our best hope for surviving the plastic plague that is turning us all into plastic here on Earth. Right now, not a single plastic bag is fluttering across the surface of Mars. That gives us hope that we can keep it plastic free.

We look to Elon and others to beam us up and get humanity there. We look to all of you in the media and beyond to support MARS DAY. Let's keep planet Mars, plastic free! Go to www.marsday.org for more information.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG 's founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over 1 billion people annually on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet. EARTHDAY.ORG 's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG . It's not a day, it's a movement.

For Media Inquires: Sarah Davies, [email protected]

SOURCE EARTHDAY.ORG