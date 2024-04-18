EARTHDAY.ORG PARTNERS WITH OAAA TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE DANGERS OF PLASTICS TO HUMAN HEALTH

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG , the global force behind Earth Day, is partnering with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, for the sixth year in a row! OAAA and their membership are supporting the launch of a national (OOH) campaign to help shine a light on the dangers of plastics to human health.

The EARTHDAY.ORG Theme for 2024 is PLANET VS PLASTICS and has been driving home the message that plastics are not inert. Research is finding that plastics break down into tiny fragments called microplastics, which leach out toxic plastic chemicals. They are both associated with a wide range of human health issues from Alzheimer's to strokes to male infertility to obesity.

"Plastics in one form or another have contaminated our soil, our air and our water," said Kathleen Rogers, the President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "Plastics are in our food chain and by default, inside all of us, and we are inhaling them in from the air we breathe. It's important that the public knows this – and that we bring this crucial issue to the forefront of consumers' minds."

Babies seem the most at risk with evidence microplastics can interrupt maternal-fetal communication and potentially damage DNA . Reports have linked microplastics to autism and other endocrine disruption issues which can amongst other things manifest as early onset puberty , as well as association with some cancers , including in the prostate gland of fetuses .

"Helping to drive awareness around this important and widespread issue is what out of home is made for – delivering larger-than-life impact and engagement with the masses. These are big problems to solve, and we need to harness big, bold storytelling to help solve them," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA.

"This incredible campaign devised by our friends at the creative agency Extra Credit Projects and supported by OAAA, is about alerting the public to the dangers of plastics and their additive chemicals. It is forthright because EARTHDAY.ORG believes that the plastic industry doesn't give a fork about the planet," said Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative and Content Officer for EARTHDAY.ORG.

About EARTHDAY.ORG: EARTHDAY.ORG's founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over 1 billion people annually on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG . It's not a day, it's a movement.

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit oaaa.org.

