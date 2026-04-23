EARTHDAY.ORG PARTNERS WITH OAAA TO BRING EARTH DAY 2026 MESSAGE TO MILLIONS ACROSS AMERICA

Eighth consecutive year of partnership puts "Our Power, Our Plnet™" on billboards, transit, and digital displays nationwide

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG, the global force behind Earth Day, today announced its eighth consecutive year of partnership with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association representing the entire out of home advertising industry, to bring Earth Day 2026's message of environmental action to millions of Americans in the public spaces where they live, work and travel.

The campaign, produced in partnership with creative agency and OAAA member company Extra Credits Projects, carries Earth Day 2026's global theme – Our Power, Our Planet™ – across billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and digital out of home formats nationwide, reaching communities at a moment of heightened urgency for environmental action.

"Earth Day has always been a story of impossible progress made possible by ordinary people who take action in their own important ways," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "At a time when continued progress depends on collective effort, the answer is action: show up, organize, and make yourself impossible to ignore. We will never give up on this planet or the people who depend on it."

The campaign launches as EARTHDAY.ORG coordinates one of the most expansive Earth Day mobilizations in the movement's 56-year history. More than 10,000 events are now registered across over 190 countries, a figure that represents only a fraction of the actions taking place worldwide. In the United States alone, confirmed marches, rallies, coalition actions, and cleanups are taking shape in cities including Atlanta, Albany, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C., alongside coalition actions spanning more than a dozen additional cities.

"Out of home is uniquely powerful in moments like this, showing up in the physical world where people live, move, and connect," said Olivia Oshry, Chief Marketing Officer, OAAA. "This partnership ensures Earth Day's message is not just seen, but experienced, sparking awareness and inspiring action in communities across the country."

OAAA member media companies participating in the campaign are donating public service advertising space as part of more than $500 million in annual donated OOH inventory. Media partners can download campaign creative at https://oaaa.org/resources/earth-day-2026/.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to broaden, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet. Learn more at earthday.org.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

CONTACT:

Colleen Hamilton | 510-325-6703 | [email protected]

Joel Finkelstein | 202-285-0113 | [email protected]

Cassady Nordeen | [email protected]

SOURCE EARTHDAY.ORG