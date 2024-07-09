EarthEn Awarded NSF Funding to Revolutionize Heat Battery for Long-Duration Energy Storage

PHOENIX, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEn Energy, a US-based climate-tech startup, is proud to announce that it has received funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, also known as America's Seed Fund. This award supports the development of a novel Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system, aka heat battery for EarthEn's sCO2-based, thermo-mechanical, long-duration energy storage. The NSF STTR program is a highly competitive award that funds innovative technologies with high potential for commercialization and societal impact. EarthEn Energy's TES system has the potential to store and dispatch energy in form of heat for extended periods, providing a reliable and dispatchable source of clean energy.

EarthEn's sCO2-based energy storage (PRNewsfoto/EarthEn)

"We are thrilled to receive NSF's support to develop this groundbreaking TES technology," said Manas Pathak, CEO and Co-Founder of EarthEn Energy. "This funding will enable us to further develop and commercialize our TES system, helping to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon energy future."

The NSF funding will support EarthEn Energy's research and development efforts, focusing on development of the TES system and improving its efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. "This award is a testament to the innovative spirit and expertise of our team," added Palash Panja, Chief Technology Officer at EarthEn Energy. "We look forward to collaborating with the NSF and our partners to bring this game-changing technology to market."

EarthEn Energy's sCO2-based, thermo-mechanical system has the potential to transform the energy landscape, enabling the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Contact: [email protected]

More about EarthEn: www.earthen.energy

