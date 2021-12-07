Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI Launches Compostable Differential Sealing Temperature Overwrap Films

The films are an ideal fit for the diversity of flow wrap applications across food, retailer, bulk gift card/credit card fulfillment and many other consumer packaged goods (CPG) and industrial segments.

Film properties include a high outside/inside sealing differential, low seal initiation temperature and great seal integrity. These films can be printed Gravure, Flexo, Rotary UV Offset and Digital. Uniquely, the Home Compostable film has great versatility and can function as an overwrap, a sealant film and as a print web.

"Globally, our teams are dedicated to brands who are accelerating their adoption of sustainable films. Packaging transitions are increasing, and we fully support any incremental step to more environmentally positive packaging," cites Michael DuFrayne, President and CFO. "We continue our commitment to sustainable film innovation."

The portfolio of Earthfirst® films are certified or in the process of certification by DIN CERTCO and TUV for compostability and the USDA BioPreferred® program for bio-content. All Earthfirst® films meet FDA standards for direct food contact.

For more information on Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI, visit https://earthfirstfilms.com/

About Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI

Earthfirst® Films is a global manufacturer of bio-sourced Earthfirst® compostable flexible films including sealant, barrier sealant, overwrap and print web films within food, beverage, quick-service restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a member of the Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI) group. For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Earthfirst Biopolymer Films by PSI