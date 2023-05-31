Earthfirst® Films Appoints Tim Harper Chief Science Officer

News provided by

Earthfirst Films

31 May, 2023, 23:04 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthfirst® Films, a biopolymer film manufacturer, today announced Tim Harper has joined the Company as Chief Science Officer (CSO). In his newly appointed role, Tim will champion science and engineering platforms and lead global new product development. In collaboration with the industry, our customers and senior leadership, he will continue our accelerated pace in delivering sustainable packaging solutions.

Tim Harper joins Earthfirst® Films after spending twenty years in R&D with Amcor. In successive positions, he successfully led Product Development teams, positively contributed to global technology projects and participated in industry events for fostering knowledge.

"As the global sustainability landscape continues its rapid evolution, we're strengthening the foundational base of engineered films. Tim's extensive experience is a welcome addition to our talented team and I am confident our portfolio expansion is in good hands," said Michael DuFrayne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tim Harper has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville.

Earthfirst® Films are DIN CERTCO certified for Industrial Compostability and TUV Austria Certified for Home Compostability. All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact.

For more information on Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films, visit earthfirstfilms.com.

Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI - Americas| Earthfirst Biopolymer Films by Sidaplax - EMEA
Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films is a global manufacturer of biopolymer EarthFirst® compostable films within consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515080/4060855/EarthFirst_by_PSI_Logo_Color_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Earthfirst Films

Also from this source

Earthfirst® Films Appoints Tim Harper Chief Science Officer

Earthfirst® Films nomme Tim Harper au poste de directeur scientifique

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.