EarthFresh Launches Butter Potatoes Nationwide, Bringing Premium Taste to Kitchens Across America

EarthFresh Butter Potatoes feature a naturally buttery, creamy interior, so rich in flavor, there's no butter needed. Their smooth texture and vibrant color make Butter Golds perfect for mashing, Butter Reds perfect for roasting, and Butter Russets perfect for baking, delivering standout performance in every meal.

"At EarthFresh, we're committed to bringing freshness and innovation to the produce aisle, and Butter Potatoes perfectly embody that vision," says Jessica Anderson (Hughes), Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at EarthFresh. "After more than a decade of research and development, our Butter Potato varieties are unlike anything else on the market, truly setting them apart from the everyday spud. Launching nationwide marks a major milestone as we continue to raise the bar and meet the growing demand for premium produce, whether for home cooks or professional chefs."

All-natural, Butter Potatoes deliver a nutritious, perfectly textured potato that's smooth and creamy, no matter how it's prepared. Each variety is carefully graded to ensure exceptional quality, consistency and taste. A comprehensive sensory analysis, conducted by a panel of experts, identified key flavor and texture attributes and assigned a score out of 100, helping consumers easily navigate their unique profiles. Butter Potatoes are quickly becoming the go-to for grocers and home cooks who demand the very best.

To help highlight the culinary potential of the Butter Potato lineup, EarthFresh has partnered with acclaimed chef Yann Nury to lead recipe development. "Butter Potatoes are a chef's dream – incredibly adaptable, delicious, and consistently perfect," says Chef Yann Nury. "They elevate any dish, from simple home-cooked favorites to restaurant-worthy creations. They perform beautifully in every setting, making them the ultimate kitchen staple. Without a doubt, they're my potato of choice."

Following a successful debut in select U.S. markets, Butter Potatoes have undergone a major relaunch featuring a fresh new look and updated sustainable packaging. Previously available only in those initial regions, where they quickly sold out and generated excitement among both retailers and consumers, Butter Potatoes are now being distributed nationwide across the U.S. and in Canada.

Ahead of the national launch, a study was conducted to gauge grocery shoppers' interest and purchase intent for new produce items. The results are impressive: 85 per cent of American consumers indicated a positive intention to buy Butter Potatoes, according to recent findings by IMI International. The Butter Potato concept outperformed industry benchmarks, demonstrating strong and unmistakable consumer demand.

EarthFresh Butter Potatoes are now available on shelves across the country. Choose from Butter Golds, Butter Reds, and Butter Russets in convenient 5 lb bags, with Butter Golds also available in 10 lb bags. Retailers interested in these exclusive varieties can learn more at EarthFreshFoods.com /Butter .

More about the Butter Potato Lineup

Butter Golds: Butter Golds have smooth golden skin and rich yellow flesh. They deliver a balanced cooked potato flavor with buttery-corn richness, mild sweetness, and light earthy warmth. With a tender, creamy texture and natural moisture, they're ideal for mashing, roasting, or any dish highlighting their buttery finish. Butter Golds pair beautifully with sweet seafood, herb sauces, and roasted root vegetables, offering a rich, buttery complement to golden, savory dishes.

Butter Reds: Butter Reds have smooth red skin and golden flesh. They deliver a rich cooked potato flavor with gentle buttery corn notes and subtle earthy depth. With a smooth, creamy texture that holds its shape, they offer a tender, satisfying bite perfect for boiling, roasting, or pan-searing. Butter Reds pair beautifully with roasted meats, tangy glazes, and earthy root vegetables, offering a savory, structured balance that stands up to bold flavors and bright finishes.

Butter Russets: Butter Russets have classic russet skin and rich golden flesh. It delivers a strong cooked potato flavor with buttery sweetness and subtle caramelized notes, ranking highest among russet varieties. With a light, fluffy texture and balanced moisture, it's an excellent choice for baking, mashing, or frying. Butter Russets pair beautifully with rich meats, truffle accents, and crisp greens, offering a perfect balance of indulgence and freshness for any meal.

About EarthFresh Foods Inc.

Founded in 1963, EarthFresh is an international produce company with operations in the U.S. and Canada. EarthFresh specializes in supplying the Retail and Food Service industries with both conventional and organic potatoes. Vertically integrated in all aspects of the potato industry – from seed breeding, seed production, and tablestock production to packing and distribution, EarthFresh is a market leader with a large stock of exclusive varieties. For more information, visit EarthFreshFoods.com .

SOURCE EarthFresh