EARTH+KIN launches the e+kMULE All Terrain Wagon

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston based outdoor company EARTH+KIN announces it's official release of the e+kMULE All Terrain Wagon. The e+kMULE is a new generation of all terrain wagon for cyclists and adventure-seeking enthusiasts. What set's the e+kMULE apart from other wagons is its ability to be used by hand, by bike and by car, making it the most versatile wagon of its kind on the market, the result of years of development which were recently granted patent approval by USPTO.

Boston based outdoor company EARTH+KIN announces it’s official release of the e+kMULE All Terrain Wagon.

FUNCTIONALITY

Bike it.

It's a bike trailer. The e+kMULE offers quick release attachments for e-bikes and regular bicycles, allowing cyclists to haul 100 lbs. of cargo to their destination, plus allowing them to bring their load from their bike to their doorstep.

Drive it.

It's an automotive cargo trailer. The e+kMULE attaches to both 2" and 1.25" automotive hitches with the help of it's secondary wheel system, dubbed "Dual Axle Technology," included in its utility patent.

Pull it.

It's a wagon. Oversized pneumatic wheels roll over nearly any terrain.

MATERIALS

Built with hardened 6000 series aircraft grade aluminum, zero single use plastic, and the desire to never hear: "Dad can you fix this?" again. This thing is a beast. It has no moving parts (well, wheel bearings and wheels), interchangeable and removable roll bars, 100% Recycled, GRS Certified fabrics and surprising attention to detail. When a $.05 plastic nub would suffice, EARTH+KIN opted for an exponentially more expensive custom CNC'd aluminum attachment point that can be replaced if needed.

ABOUT EARTH+KIN

EARTH+KIN is a Certified B Corporation born out of the garage. Founding partners Bryce Gibson and Kurt MacLaurin started EARTH+KIN as a side business carting kids+gear around town in a variety of prototypes. Both founders come from product development backgrounds designing/manufacturing for companies such as Bose, Uppa Baby, Abbott and Oxo. The e+kMULE is the first of several products they plan to release showcasing an ability to combine innovation with premium quality and sustainability.

More about our products and mission: www.earth-kin.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EARTH+KIN