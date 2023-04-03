Earthling Automotive Launches as the Future of Independent Electric Vehicle Repair

SF-based hybrid repair shop Luscious Garage becomes Earthling Automotive to service growing EV market in California

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthling Automotive, formerly known as Luscious Garage, opens its doors to provide expert electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid repair services in the San Francisco Bay Area. Under the leadership of CEO Carolyn Coquillette, Earthling Automotive will serve the growing EV market, setting a new standard for the independent automotive repair industry.

CEO Carolyn Coquillette. Carolyn Coquillette is the co-founder and owner of Earthling Automotive. She started Luscious Garage as the lead technician and owner in 2007. She is also the Founder and CEO of Shop-Ware, the automotive aftermarket's premier platform for shop management. Carolyn has been working in the automotive industry for over 15 years.

"Vehicle innovation, consumer adaptation, and California's push for EV adoption demanded that we rethink our Aftermarket service concept from the ground up," says Coquillette. "Earthling Automotive proudly offers independent EV and hybrid service at a fair price, based on 16 years of experience in the Bay Area. Our mission is to lead the Aftermarket's adaptation to hybrid and EV platforms."

Coquillette, who started Luscious Garage in 2007 as a hybrid-dedicated repair shop, and is also the Founder and CEO of the SaaS auto repair software Shop-Ware , saw the need to transition her repair business to meet the increasing demand for EV repair in San Francisco. Earthling Automotive has been built from the ground up with Tesla in mind, and is equipped with the expert technicians, tools, and technologies to fill the burgeoning need for convenient, personalized and affordable service for all Tesla makes and models, as well as other electric vehicles.

Luscious Garage will close as a repair shop at 9th Street on April 3rd, but the facility will continue operations as Earthling Automotive's new training facility, offering hands-on electric vehicle training to technicians and instructors in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Tesla and Prius platforms underpin the initial EV and hybrid classes, already open for registration .

Earthling Automotive will celebrate its grand opening at 5:30pm on April 19th, 2023 at 615 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco. Members of the media are invited to the ribbon cutting celebration.

About Earthling Automotive:

Earthling Automotive ( www.earthlingauto.com ), formerly Luscious Garage, is the leading electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid repair shop and technician training center in the SF Bay Area, located at 615 Bayshore Blvd in San Francisco, California. With a focus on providing the highest level of customer service and EV and hybrid technical expertise, Earthling Automotive sets a new standard for EV automotive repair.

