Earthling Security Approved as CMMC Registered Provider Organization

TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthling Security, LLC (Earthling Security) has been approved by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) as a CMCC Registered Provider Organization (RPO). The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment — OUSD (A&S) — established the CMMC framework on January 31, 2020, to assess and improve the cybersecurity standing of Department of Defense (DoD) contractors. As an approved RPO, Earthling Security will help DoD contractors within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) prepare for the CMMC process and achieve CMMC accreditation. All DoD contracts will require certification under CMMC regulations by Oct. 1, 2025. Earthling Security is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and has applied for the CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) certification pending review.

The CMMC model is based on the requirements outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication (NIST SP) 800-171 and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) Clause 252.204-7012 to protect the confidentiality of controlled unclassified information (CUI). The CMMC model covers 17 areas of cybersecurity including Access Control, Asset Management, Risk Management, and Incident Response, and consists of five cybersecurity levels ranging from basic to advanced. Certification will ensure that DoD contractors create and implement processes to adhere to the established cybersecurity standards.

Earthling Security has more than 10 years of experience delivering security and technology solutions to both the public sector and commercial enterprises. Earthling Security helps businesses prepare for and follow required policies like CMMC and will perform a NIST SP 800-171 assessment, create a system security plan, and advise DoD contractors throughout the accreditation process. Earthling Security also provides fully automated a solution in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for CMMC compliance. Earthling Security uses Infrastructure-as-Code and automation technologies to deploy cloud environments based on the CMMC controls.

About Earthling Security

Established in 2012, Earthling Security is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security, and Secure DevOps solutions company. The company's focus is to provide tailored and strategic technology solutions to support and optimize the business mission of its valued clients. Earthling Security is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified small business and a leader in Managed Security Services.

