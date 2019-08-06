Earthling Security Launches Multi-Cloud Managed Continuous Monitoring Service

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthling Security, LLC is pleased to announce that the company has launched its multi-cloud Managed Continuous Monitoring Service and 24 x 7 Cloud-based Security Operations Service. Earthling's ConMon-as-Service is now offered in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, VMware and Google Cloud Platform.

Earthling's ConMon-as-a-Service provides ongoing continuous monitoring and security operations for applications and workloads requiring long term regulatory compliance. Customers have the option to onboard to their choice of cloud platform and select security controls from a service catalog. Earthling's service catalog encompasses a broad library of compliance-as-code for various infrastructures and development frameworks.

Earthling's ConMon-as-Service comprises of various automated security tools and configurations developed by the Earthling team and are designed to meet specific ongoing compliance requirements, such as boundary protection, threat management, centralized and automated security event and log management, configuration management, endpoint protection and disaster recovery. Customers can also use Earthling's ConMon-as-a-Service to obtain authorization or accreditation for FedRAMP, FISMA, HIPAA, DoD SGR, DFARS (NIST 800-171), CMMC (L1-5), SOC, GDPR and PCI compliance. Customers can also utilize the service to get a 24 x 7 Security Operation Center that provides security management, incident response and remediation.

"The Multi-Cloud Managed ConMon service offering allows our customers to task their expert IT teams to focus on business and not have to worry about keeping highly vertical skill sets on staff," said John Masin, VP Sales. "The ability to always have your FedRAMP ATO or any other regulatory accreditation up to date is a critical item in maintaining ongoing business especially when it's demanded by stakeholders."

As a comprehensive managed security service, Earthling's ConMon-as-a-Service™ provides an automated approach to on-board applications or platforms to a compliant cloud environment that is pre-ready for a third-party assessment and authorization or accreditation. Offered in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, VMware or Google Cloud Platform, this unique service offering includes automated security and managed compliance. This end-to-end service is particularly useful to organizations that wish to achieve FedRAMP authorization in order to sell their cloud-based solutions to the government.

"We're excited about offering a fully managed, turn-key approach for companies to on-board applications to a secure and resilient cloud as well as acquire and maintain their Authority to Operate or industry accreditation. It's just so easy with the combination of our automated platform and deep expertise in cloud, security, and automation. Clients can focus on what's important to them and realize cost savings associated to SecOps, compliance, and infrastructure," said CEO Yusuf Ahmed.

Earthling Security, LLC is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security, and Secure DevOps solutions company. Our focus is to provide tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

Earthling's ConMon-as-a-Service includes:

SecOps Customer Portal

ConMon Customer Portal

Flexible Managed Service Options (Onboarded, Peering)

Automated Security Framework (Infrastructure-as-a-Code)

Dedicated ISSO per customer

Complete Security Scanning, Threat Management and Remediation

Daily Hygiene, Health-check and Performance reporting

Data and Infrastructure Integrity and Availability

Container, Opensource and CI\CD pipeline security

Managed Security Operations & FedRAMP Continuous Monitoring

24 x 7 Cloud Security Operations Service

Ongoing Compliance Management for FedRAMP, FISMA, DoD SRG, 800-171, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI, SOC, CMMC L1-5

