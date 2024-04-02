EarthLink® Boosts Business Presence with Acquisition of BroadAspect's Fiber-Optic and Fixed Wireless Network

EarthLink's fourth business internet acquisition in the last year will continue to expand the company's network offerings across the U.S.

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider renowned for delivering unparalleled access across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of BroadAspect's fiber-optic and fixed wireless network. This acquisition bolsters EarthLink's network on the East Coast, expanding the scope and quality of business services and product offerings across the nation.

"We're thrilled to welcome BroadAspect to the EarthLink family," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Adding BroadAspect's network as our fourth acquisition of a fixed wireless company in the last year signifies EarthLink's strategy of expansion. Together with One Ring Networks, Telegia, and QX.net, our broad network allows us to deliver high-speed internet across the nation, providing businesses with our dedicated internet services."

BroadAspect, a Virginia-based connectivity provider with more than two decades of experience, joins EarthLink in this strategic endeavor. The partnership highlights BroadAspect and EarthLink's continued standard for performance, reliability, and internet redundancy.

"We see a partner in EarthLink, one with a reputation for successful mergers in the business connectivity space and a high standard for customer service," Chris Chamberlain, founder and CEO of BroadAspect, said. "EarthLink's nationwide reach, engineering, and support will bring our customers' experiences to the next level as they continue to develop their business partnerships."

The incorporation of BroadAspect's network is projected to amplify EarthLink's fiber-optic and fixed wireless serviceability across the East Coast network.

"The ongoing expansion of EarthLink Business heralds an exciting era both for us and our small business clientele," said John Jenkins, President of EarthLink Business Services. "This growing network enables us to extend the EarthLink promise of exceptional service and commitment into new markets."

This acquisition is effective immediately, with BroadAspect set to continue its operations as a managed IT and cybersecurity firm while EarthLink takes the helm of its fiber-optic and fixed wireless business and clientele.

"Our vision at EarthLink – to create a broader network that reaches every corner of the nation – is becoming a reality," said Goad. "By embracing opportunities like this, we're not just expanding; we're evolving to meet and exceed the digital needs of businesses and residents alike."

To learn more about EarthLink Business, visit business.earthlink.net.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Roy

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE EarthLink