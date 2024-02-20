EarthLink® Broadens Business Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Kentucky's QX.net

EarthLink's third business internet acquisition in the last year will elevate service offerings for small business clients

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider known for delivering unparalleled access across the U.S., today announced its strategic acquisition of QX.net, Kentucky's foremost provider of fixed wireless internet. This move significantly enhances EarthLink's business services and product portfolio, promising best-in-class internet solutions to Kentucky's businesses.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of QX.net," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Over the past 12 months we have acquired three companies in the fixed wireless space. Along with One Ring Networks and Telegia, QX.net will allow us to expand our offering and bring personalized internet services to businesses across Kentucky."

QX.net has been serving the needs of thousands of enterprises across the Bluegrass region for more than 20 years. The operator of Kentucky's largest dedicated wireless internet network has brought unique connectivity solutions, including internet, voice, data center, and SDWAN to businesses across industries.

"The addition of employees and a quality network that has been serving customers since 1997 is exciting," said John Jenkins, President of EarthLink Business Services. "QX.net enables us the opportunity to grow in their current markets and expand to other parts of Kentucky. We look forward to building on what QX has developed."

The acquisition takes effect immediately, setting the stage for EarthLink's continued growth through both organic expansions and strategic acquisitions.

"Our strategy is simple: continue to expand the best platform in the industry both organically and through further acquisitions across the country to help better serve the large and growing customer base of EarthLink," said Goad. "With our combined commitment to providing our business and residential customers with the best internet services possible and unparalleled customer service."

To learn more about EarthLink Business, visit business.earthlink.net.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit https://www.earthlink.net.

