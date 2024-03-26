EarthLink Celebrates Three Decades of Internet Innovation on its 30th Anniversary

One of the largest providers of internet in the U.S. marks a major milestone

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, an industry-leading internet service provider, commemorates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of significant achievements and relentless innovation in connecting users nationwide.

"Today, we celebrate 30 years of EarthLink's journey, highlighted by pivotal milestones that have defined our growth and our commitment to connecting the digital world," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "From our inception to becoming a beacon of innovation in the ISP landscape, our path has been shaped by technological advancements, exceptional customer service, and continued desire to create solutions and choices for our customers."

Originally founded in Pasadena, California in 1994, EarthLink has made major advancements since dial-up internet. Those milestones include:

MindSpring Merger: Following the 2000 merger with MindSpring, EarthLink catapulted into the digital space, becoming one of the largest ISPs in the U.S. Post-merger, EarthLink relocated to Atlanta, GA.

Going Public and Private: EarthLink's journey through public and private ownership reflects its strategic adaptability and the dynamic nature of the tech industry. Today EarthLink is privately held.

Technological Innovations: EarthLink has been at the forefront of technology, from pioneering internet solutions to expansion of advanced fiber technology, demonstrating our commitment to ingenuity and superior service delivery. Today EarthLink offers fiber, fixed wireless, and 5G wireless solutions nationwide.

Trive Capital Partnership: The significant investment by Trive Capital in 2019 propelled EarthLink into a new era of growth and expansion, emphasizing continued relevance and leadership in the internet services sector.

One Ring Networks/SMB Platform Acquisition: EarthLink's expansion into the business connectivity market led to the acquisition of One Ring Networks, a fixed wireless provider. This strategic platform acquisition has led to several acquisitions in the fixed wireless space to enhance EarthLink's offering to SMBs and consumers.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also launch new initiatives focusing on growth in business solutions and fixed wireless connectivity," said Mike Toplisek, President of EarthLink. "To our customers, partners, and employees, thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Here's to exploring new horizons and achieving greater milestones together."

For more information about EarthLink, visit earthlink.net/about-us/.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

