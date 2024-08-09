EarthLink® Opens New Call Center in Norton, Virginia

The nation's top internet service provider expands its U.S. Customer Support Operations to the scenic heart of Southwest Virginia

ATLANTA , Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a premier internet service provider, today announced the grand opening of its new call center in Norton, Virginia, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance customer support and expand its operational footprint in the United States.

EarthLink celebrated the grand opening of a new call center in Norton, Virginia on Friday, August 9, 2024, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The new EarthLink call center, located at 500 Progress Way NE, will bring up to 285 new jobs to Southwest Virginia.

Located at 500 Progress Way NE Norton, VA 24273 in the Project Intersection development, the new 28,000-square-foot facility is strategically positioned with a breathtaking view of the Jefferson National Forest. This state-of-the-art call center is set to bring up to 285 new jobs to the region, reinforcing EarthLink's commitment to local economic development and superior customer service.

"We are excited to open our doors in Norton and start a new chapter at Project Intersection. This facility is not just a call center; it's a future-thinking investment in the community and our company," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Project Intersection will be the only U.S. sales center for EarthLink, using AI and other proprietary technologies to provide consumers the best experience possible to research and connect to the internet. The combination of our technology and a high-quality workforce in Southwest Virginia will provide a consumer experience unmatched in our industry."

Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Scott County, played a pivotal role in bringing the call center to Virginia, along with the LENOWISCO Planning District.

"EarthLink's expansion into Southwest Virginia is a true testament to all that Southwest Virginia has to offer – a high-quality workforce and endless opportunities for expansion," Kilgore said. "I am delighted to have EarthLink located at Project Intersection in Wise County, and I can't wait to see how they grow and prosper."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also praised the project, noting, "EarthLink's decision to expand into Norton at Project Intersection reaffirms Virginia's position as the top state for business and that Southwest Virginia is accelerating with growing job opportunities and company expansions. We welcome EarthLink to booming Southwest Virginia and we look forward to seeing firsthand the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on the region's prosperity and vitality."

Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, echoed the governor's sentiments on economic growth in the area, remarking, "EarthLink's decision to expand into Norton at Project Intersection reaffirms that Southwest Virginia is accelerating with growing job opportunities and company expansions. We welcome EarthLink to booming Southwest Virginia and we look forward to seeing firsthand the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on the region's prosperity and vitality."

This new facility is a major upgrade from EarthLink's temporary space in the Lonesome Pine Industrial Park. EarthLink's new call center is part of a broader initiative to enhance the overall customer experience, providing a critical touchpoint for service and support. This initiative reflects EarthLink's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence.

For more information on EarthLink's new call center in Norton, Virginia, or to explore career opportunities at this location, please visit earthlink.net/careers.

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

