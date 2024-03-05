EarthLink Recognized as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Year

Award-winning ISP earns employee satisfaction honor

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced that it has been honored with the Great Place to Work™ certification for the fourth consecutive year. Based on comprehensive employee feedback surveys, this honor showcases EarthLink's continued dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace.

"Earning this certification for the fourth year in a row is not just an achievement; it's a clear indication we're on the right path as an organization," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Through the pandemic and the ever-evolving landscape of human resources, our employees have been the cornerstone of our success. Their feedback emphasizes how EarthLink prioritizes their well-being and career development, which in turn fuels our ability to provide exceptional customer experiences."

The 2023 Great Place to Work certification for EarthLink was based on extensive employee surveys. These surveys reveal a remarkable satisfaction level, with 87% of EarthLink employees affirming it as a great workplace. This rate is significantly higher than the national average for U.S.-based companies.

Key findings from the survey include:

92% of employees agree that EarthLink facilities contribute to a good working environment.

92% feel they can take time off from work when necessary.

92% appreciate EarthLink's celebration of special events and milestones.

91% believe EarthLink peers care for one another.

91% acknowledge a sense of pride when it comes to their accomplishments at EarthLink.

As a recognized global authority on workplace culture and employee experiences, Great Place to Work's independent survey is a comprehensive tool measuring employee satisfaction and company culture.

EarthLink's continued recognition as a Great Place to Work™ not only highlights EarthLink's commitment to its team but also underlines its role as a leader in the industry, setting benchmarks for a positive and productive workplace.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink has been certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

