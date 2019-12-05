Earthmoving Equipment Market to Touch USD 84.24 Billion by 2026; Increasing Pace of Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights
Key Companies Covered in Earthmoving Equipment Market Research Report Are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, AB Volvo, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd, SANY America, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc.
Dec 05, 2019, 05:58 ET
PUNE, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global earthmoving equipment market is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. One of the primary forces driving the growth of this market is the rising investment and energy in infrastructure development across the globe. According to the World Infrastructure Congress, global expenditure on infrastructure will touch USD 9 trillion by 2025. A study by Oxford Economics estimates that the world will need to invest around USD 94 trillion between 2016 and 2040 to meet the demands of an ever-increasing world population. This means, on average, infrastructure development will require an annual investment of USD 3.7 trillion till 2040. These numbers bode well for the earthmoving equipment market growth as rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing nations, will ramp up the demand for heavy earth-moving machinery.
A new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Earthmoving Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks and Others), By Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", states that the value of the market stood at USD 69.85 billion in 2018. The report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, the report also provides a macroscopic overview of the general industry outlook that will also influence the development of the market and aid businesses to make informed decisions regarding the strategies they need to adopt to stay ahead of the competition.
To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705
Widening Service Offerings by OEMs to Elevate Market Potential
In a bid to enhance customer experience, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting different strategies to gain firm ground in this market, according to the earthmoving equipment market analysis. The most preferred strategies taken up by OEMs include constant improvement in operations, developing advanced machinery, and offering better and efficient after-sales services to customers. While in developing regions companies are competing over price, in developed nations competition is mainly based on delivering high-quality products and services that will benefit consumers in the long-run.
Speedy Growth of Construction and Mining Industries to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific
Rapid expansion of the construction and mining industries enabled Asia-Pacific to generate a revenue of USD 26.81 billion in 2018. The earthmoving equipment market trends show that the region will continue its dominance till 2026 owing to the roaring demand for better infrastructure in India and China. This, coupled with government initiatives and private sector investment in building of roads, bridges, etc., will further propel the market in the region.
North America is slated to hold a significant portion in the earth moving equipment market share as a result of presence of big companies in the region and their increasing investment in research and development to come out with advanced technologies.
Europe is also anticipated to experience a robust growth period on account of rising use of heavy earthmoving machinery, mainly in Western European countries. Additionally, strict implementation of regulatory norms by governments in the region will also bode well for the market.
In Middle East and Africa, healthy growth is expected as a result of steady economic development in these regions.
Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705
Stiff Competition to Energize Market Dynamics
Major companies are doubling down their investment in developing innovative products and introducing new-age technologies such as Internet of Things and Machine Learning. Furthermore, many companies are looking to entrench their position in this market through setting up of new plants and offering novel solutions to customers.
Key Industry Developments:
- October 2019: Hitachi Construction Machinery's wholly-owned subsidiary in Queensland, Australia, Bradken Pty Ltd, shipped two EH5000AC-3 rigid dump trucks that are about 10% lighter than the conventional Hitachi dump trucks.
- March 2019: J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited announced an investment worth £65 million to set up a new plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, which will dedicatedly fabricate and export parts via the port at Surat to meet increasing earthmoving equipment demand from the Middle East and Africa.
List of Key Companies Operating in the Earthmoving Equipment Market are:
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Komatsu Ltd
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
- J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
- Liebherr Group
- CNH Industrial N.V
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
- Terex Corporation
- SANY America
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Definition, By Segment
- Research Approach
- Sources
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- Emerging Trends
- Key Insights
- Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
- Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Global Earthmoving Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
- By Equipment Type (Value)
- Excavators
- Mini Excavator
- Crawler Excavator
- Wheeled Excavator
- Others (Dragline, Long Reach, etc.)
- Loaders
- Skid Steer
- Backhoe
- Wheeled Excavator
- Crawler/ Track
- Mini Loaders
- Dump Trucks
- Articulated Trucks
- Rigid Trucks
- Others (Dumpers, Motor Graders, etc.)
- By Industry (Value)
- Mining
- Construction
- Agriculture & forestry
- Others (Oil & Gas, etc.)
- By Geography (Value)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705
(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)
Browse Related Reports:
Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Excavators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026
Loaders Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Loader Type (Skid Steer, Backhoe, Wheeled, Crawler/Track, Mini Loaders), By Payload Capacity (3-5 tons, 6-10 tons, 11-15 tons, 15 tons and above), By Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026
Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026
Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Website: Fortune Business Insights™
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
SOURCE Fortune Business Insights
Share this article