Earthport Appoints Amanda Mesler as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthport, the global payments specialist, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Mesler as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st July 2018. Amanda will join the Board as an Executive Director once the Regulatory Approvals have been received.

Amanda Mesler, Chief Executive Officer at Earthport

Amanda replaces Phil Hickman who had been serving as interim CEO, who will resume his previous role as non-Executive Chairman of Earthport. In conjunction with this appointment, Hank Uberoi will step down as Executive Chairman of Earthport. He will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor to the CEO and board.

Amanda has over 25 years of experience at senior management and board level for large international companies as well as smaller, high growth enterprises. Currently, Amanda is General Manager at Microsoft, where she recently managed the Enterprise Business in Central and Eastern Europe across thirty-three countries. Amanda will be stepping down from this role in June 2018. Prior to this, Amanda was the Chief Operating Officer of Misys, a private equity backed financial services software company with operations in over 120 countries.

Hank Uberoi, Executive Chairman of Earthport, said: "We are delighted to have such a talented and experienced global technology leader as Amanda join us to guide Earthport in the next stage of its growth. Everyone on the management team and board is excited to welcome her as CEO. I would also like to extend my thanks to Phil for running the company during this interim period and welcome him back into the chairman role. Phil and I very much look forward to supporting Amanda in her leadership of the firm."

Amanda Mesler, commented on her appointment: "I am thrilled to accept this opportunity to become Earthport's CEO. The scale of the opportunity at Earthport is substantial and I am confident that my experience, working for a wide variety of businesses within the technology and fintech sectors, will help the Company reach its true potential as a leading global payments network."

From 2007 to 2012 Amanda was on the Executive Committee and Operating Board of Logica plc, a FTSE 250 business with £4 billion revenues. From 2010 to 2012 she served as Logica's CEO of Global Business Consulting, managing 4,000 employees and a $750m P&L with the remit of growing business led technology services. From 2007 to 2012 she served as Logica's CEO of North America, successfully transforming an unprofitable software business into a high margin solutions business. Clients at Logica included some of the largest enterprises in the world within the Financial Services, Telecommunications and other industries.

Prior to this Amanda worked at Electronic Data Services where she led a $1 billion global business. Amanda also has extensive experience in compliance, having worked at KPMG from 1994 to 1999 where, in 2000, she created the Oil and Gas practice which become the fastest growing practice within KPMG.

Amanda's board experience includes serving as a Non-Executive Director on the Audit and Risk, Remuneration, and Nominations Committees at Pace plc, a former FTSE 250 provider of technology solutions to the PayTV and Broadband industries. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Ensygnia Limited, a UK based technology company, as well as a Non-Executive director at National Grid plc, a FTSE 100 company. In addition, Amanda plays an active and longstanding role in women's rights advocacy and has engaged in significant work in this arena.

About Earthport:

Earthport provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses. Through a single relationship with Earthport, clients can seamlessly manage payments to almost any bank account in the world, reducing costs and complexity to meet their customers' evolving expectations of price, speed and transparency.

Earthport offers clients access to global payment capability in 200+ countries and territories, with local ACH options in 65+ countries and an evolving suite of currencies and settlement options.

Earthport continues to invest in the establishment of in-country bank partnerships across the world, bringing together its deep market and regulatory expertise in order to maintain compliant and commercially competitive services.

The result - a global payments network accessed via a single relationship, delivering significant cost and operating efficiencies for banks and businesses servicing high volumes of lower value payments.

Headquartered in London with regional offices in New York, Dubai, Miami and Singapore, Earthport is a public company, traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: EPO).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthport-appoints-amanda-mesler-as-chief-executive-officer-300654371.html

SOURCE Earthport

Related Links

http://www.earthport.com

