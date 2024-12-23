Earth’s Best® Organic Infant Formula is Back in Full Supply Nationwide

In 2021, the United States faced a significant industry-wide shortage of infant formula due to COVID-19-related supply challenges which was exacerbated by a massive formula recall involving one of the industry's largest suppliers. Over 40% of the nation's formula supply was out of stock, resulting in empty store shelves and millions of caregivers desperately searching for alternative sources. Three years later, infant formula supply in the U.S. has improved, however, it has still not fully stabilized.

"I'm pleased to confirm that Earth's Best Organic infant formula and toddler milk drinks are now fully stocked in distribution centers nationwide," said Chad Marquardt, President of Hain Celestial North America. "As a trusted leader in organic for over 35 years, Earth's Best is the only brand offering four different types of USDA certified organic options−dairy, sensitivity, gentle and toddler. We use only the highest quality ingredients to meet the dietary needs of little ones. Our team is committed to supporting our retail customers by helping to provide caregivers with the nutrition their children deserve."

Powdered formula is a $5B market and growing.1 First launched in 2006, Earth's Best is a pioneer of organic formula and continues to have both strong consumer awareness (+70%) and strong brand loyalty. In fact, 83% of Earth's Best dairy formula shoppers won't substitute for another brand.2 Additionally, the brand was recently recognized as the Best Organic Baby Formula of 2024 by digital parenting resource BabyCenter.3

To help restore a safe and consistent formula supply, parent company Hain Celestial closely collaborated with its supplier Perrigo who invested in advanced technology and quality controls to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape. Hain has already regained distribution of its Earth's Best Organic formula and toddler drinks portfolio at both traditional and online retailers.

Earth's Best is proud to produce its infant formulas in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients, with manufacturing facilities in Vermont and Ohio. All Earth's Best Organic Infant formulas are USDA certified organic, made with non-GMO ingredients and milk from grass and grain-fed cows, and provide 30 vitamins and minerals for infant growth and development. The formulas are easy to digest and include omega-3 DHA and Omega-6 ARA to help support brain and eye development.

The following Earth's Best Organic Formulas and Toddler Milk Drinks are now fully in stock.

You can find Earth's Best Organic infant formula and toddler milk drinks at retailers nationwide including, Walmart, Amazon, Publix, and Kroger. For more information, visit www.earthsbest.com or follow us on Instagram @Earthsbest.

Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

