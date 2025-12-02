EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives Launches Air Logic™ - The World's First True Dual-Action Odor Eliminator That Permanently Destroys All 16 Major Odor Categories

BOSTON and BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives today introduced Air Logic™, a breakthrough dual-action odor eliminator that permanently destroys odors across residential, commercial, recreational, and institutional spaces – without masking them.

Air Logic Dual-Action Odor Eliminator

Air Logic™ represents a revolutionary approach to odor elimination, masterfully blending the power of nature and cutting-edge science. This innovative formula combines the immediate action of plant-derived chemical neutralization with the long-lasting effectiveness of sustained biological digestion. At the heart of Air Logic™ is a proprietary plant-based chemistry that neutralizes odor molecules upon contact, effectively eliminating them from the air. Complementing this rapid neutralization is a powerful blend of bio-enzymes and specifically engineered microbial strains. These microorganisms digest the odor-causing compounds, breaking them down into their simplest and most harmless forms: CO₂ and water. The effectiveness of Air Logic™ has been tested and verified by independent laboratories. These tests have proven that Air Logic™ is the only product capable of permanently eliminating all 16 major odor-causing categories, providing comprehensive odor control. These categories include common household nuisances such as pet amines, smoke phenolics, sulfur compounds, and fatty acids, ensuring a fresh and clean environment.

The $9+ billion global odor control market is growing rapidly as consumers and businesses demand safer, more effective solutions that traditional air fresheners and single-action eliminators can't deliver. With its dual-action technology, domestic manufacturing, and proven superiority across every odor class, Air Logic™ is uniquely positioned to capture significant share in both consumer and professional channels.

"Experiencing unpleasant odors is more than just an inconvenience; it can significantly impact an individual's confidence, overall health, and how clean they perceive their environment to be," explained RJ Valentine, Chairman of The MBA Group and the visionary founder of EarthSafe. "With the introduction of Air Logic™, we are putting an end to the long-standing compromise between achieving high performance in odor control and ensuring the safety of the products used. This is a groundbreaking platform technology that is poised to redefine the entire category of odor elimination."

Steven Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives, commented, stating that "After two years of intensive Research and Development, working in close collaboration with leading microbiologists, we have successfully produced a product that early adopters are already describing as life-changing in its ability to eliminate smoke, pet, trash, and restroom odors." He further emphasized the product's safety and versatility, noting, "It's safe for use in homes, on various fabrics, and around people, while simultaneously being powerful enough to handle all types of facility maintenance needs."

Air Logic™ is proudly made in the USA. You can purchase Air Logic™ now, exclusively on Amazon, at the following link: https://a.co/d/17TqgU9.

About EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine in 2014. EarthSafe is a mission-driven company dedicated to delivering safer, smarter solutions for infection prevention, cleaning, and facility care. With innovations ranging from advanced disinfection systems to sustainable cleaning products and organic spill absorbents, EarthSafe empowers businesses and organizations across all market sectors to create healthier environments more responsibly. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

