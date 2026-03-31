EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives' PURONE Tablets Receive New EPA-Registered Black Mold and Biofilm Claims -- A Game-Changer for Healthcare Facilities

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives today announced its PURONE disinfectant tablets have received updated EPA master label claims that significantly expand mold control capabilities, including kill claims for black mold (Stachybotrys chartarum) plus breakthrough biofilm efficacy on surfaces and in hospital drains. The enhanced registration targets stubborn mold and biofilm on hard, non-porous surfaces in critical healthcare environments.

"This EPA update represents another milestone in EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives' growth, expanding our market reach across healthcare while delivering real value to our partners and investors," said RJ Valentine, Chairman of ECA.

"Healthcare facilities face constant pressure from mold and biofilm that can compromise infection prevention — especially in drains and toilets which are known reservoirs for pathogen spread," added Steve Wilson, President. "PURONE now delivers hospital-grade power in an easy-to-use tablet form that kills black mold and other molds, plus proven biofilm and C. diff spore claims, without the harsh fumes or mixing hassles of traditional cleaners."

The new claims build directly on PURONE's broad-spectrum hospital disinfectant registration. Environmental services teams can now use one product for disinfection, mold remediation, surface biofilm control, and drain foam treatment in patient rooms, ORs, ICUs, and high-humidity areas — addressing both visible mold and hidden pathogen sources.

PURONE is the same professional formula trusted in hospitals nationwide — now with even stronger mold and biofilm performance.

About EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives, founded in 2014 by pioneering entrepreneur RJ Valentine, delivers innovative, EPA-registered cleaning and disinfection solutions — including its flagship PURONE and PURTABS tablets — across healthcare, education, commercial, and consumer markets. Our products reduce waste, simplify logistics, and provide superior efficacy with minimal environmental impact.

SOURCE EvaClean Infection Prevention by EarthSafe