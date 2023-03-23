EarthWise Pet Expands Footprint with Acquisition of 7 Kriser's Natural Pet stores in California and 4 See Spot Shop stores in Arizona

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthWise Pet, now one of the biggest players in the pet supply and services industry, has announced the acquisition of seven former Kriser's Natural Pet locations in Orange County, California, and four See Spot Shop stores in the Scottsdale, Arizona market. These acquisitions are part of the company's larger mission to the leading pet services company in the nation.

The select Kriser's store acquisitions were made possible by collaboration between EarthWise Pet's corporate team and Chris Wadlington, an EarthWise Pet Area Representative based in Southern California. The Kriser's locations became available when their parent company, Independent Pet Partners, filed Chapter 11 and announced the intention of store closures in some markets.

"Chris Wadlington's expertise and diligence were instrumental in securing these seven locations," said EarthWise Pet CEO Mike Seitz. "We are excited to expand our footprint in Southern California. EarthWise Pet recognizes the importance of these stores' existing managers and staff in building strong relationships with customers, and it's a privilege to be in a position to help them keep their jobs and save these stores."

In addition to the seven Kriser's stores, EarthWise Pet has also announced its recent acquisition of four See Spot Shop locations in the Scottsdale, Arizona market. See Spot Shop is the region's premier holistic pet center, providing one-stop shopping and pet services for all your pet's needs. The stores offer the highest quality holistic pet foods, treats, and supplements, as well as a wide selection of unique hard goods such as collars, beds, clothing, and toys. Select locations also offer grooming services.

These recent acquisitions add to EarthWise Pet's almost 200 locations across the United States. The company aims to complete the consolidation and brand conversion aspects of the Kriser's and See Spot locations by the end of May, subject to permits and other logistical factors.

With its high-quality products and services, one-of-a-kind Certified Pet Dietitian program, and dedication to supporting local communities, EarthWise Pet is poised to provide even more pet parents across the country with everything they need to care for their fur babies in the best way possible.

SOURCE EarthWise Pet