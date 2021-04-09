EarthWise Pet Opens A New Store In Avon Lake

Local Avon Lake residents and owners, Felipe and Sharon Covarrubias have been in banking/finance for their entire professional careers. In 2018 they decided to switch gears and do something that they were truly passionate about. The goal for the new venture was to leverage Sharon's passion for animals and to provide a service that did not exist in their community. With that in mind, they started a year-long search. After analyzing multiple pet concepts, Felipe and Sharon landed on EarthWise Pet . When asked why EarthWise Pet?, Sharon's response was clear "the fact that EarthWise Pet truly cares about the well-being of your pets from a nutrition standpoint as well as caring for the environment and community, it really was a no brainer." Felipe followed with, "Our staff goes through 300+ hours of nutrition training and are certified in specialties like Raw Food."

With an emphasis on reputable natural pet foods (raw, dried, freeze dried, or kibble), EarthWise Pet offers nationally recognized leading brands including Primal, Fromm, Nulo, Farmina, NutriSource, and more. Many of these foods are not available in a big box store as every food manufacturer is thoroughly vetted, there is an understanding where the proteins comes from, how the food is manufactured, the controls in place to avoid recalls. This is done by following a 5-Star food rating system. A 5-Star rated food guarantees:

No by-products,

No corn, soy, wheat, or unnecessary fillers,

An acceptable glycemic index score,

Validated source control, and

Made in the manufacturer's own facility,

During the two days celebration, the store is hoping to have lovable pets looking for forever homes on site, raffle baskets, 5% off in all its products, 50% off their self-wash stations and more.

EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa is located at 375 Lear Rd Unit C, Avon Lake, OH 44012. For more information, please visit our FaceBook page or website.

SOURCE EarthWise Pet