Earthworks Industries Inc. - CORTINA UPDATE

TSX – V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company"), is pleased to provide this update on the status of the development of its integrated waste handling project at the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM).

With federal approval, CIWM holds a lease of 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, contaminated soil, and landfill operations.

Over the past several months the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 9, has been completing its review for tentative approval of the remaining Site-Specific Flexibility Requests (SSFRs) pursuant to the EPA's Draft Guidance for municipal waste landfills in Indian Country.

The Draft Guidance suggests a 90 day period for EPA's response to these submissions, but EPA's ongoing review has taken somewhat longer than anticipated.

On August 11, 2023, the Company received a letter from EPA stating that it is completing the review and is planning to issue a comprehensive response to the SSFRs later this calendar year. Our patience on this matter was acknowledged.

One of the key benefits of this successful regulatory process is that the precedent at Cortina will not only have significant beneficial impact in the region, but it will also potentially open the door to future similar developments by the Company elsewhere in Indian Country.

David Atkinson, President/Chief Executive Officer of Earthworks Industries commented, "We completely understand and appreciate EPA's diligence in completing the current stage of approval at Cortina and we look forward to continued collaboration between EPA, CIWM and the Tribe in getting the SSFRs through the federal approval process."

For further information, contact:

Earthworks Industries Inc.

David Atkinson

President/CEO

604-669-3143

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.