EarthX Media Inc. Launches Free Streaming Channel EarthXtra on Prime Video in the U.S.

The EarthXtra FAST channel offers a curated, 24/7 linear schedule of EarthX Media programming, with daily themes such as Science & Innovation, Extreme Weather, Wildlife and Ocean conservation, What You Can Do, Travel & Adventure and informative documentaries with environmental themed programming. "Having our EarthXtra network on Amazon Prime Video is a huge win for EarthX and our mission, said Tim Pirrello, Head of EarthX Media, Inc. The launch will now make available our amazing content to many customers in the U.S. We could not be more thrilled."

The EarthXtra FAST channel can be found in the Live TV section of Prime Video and on Amazon Fire TV and most other streaming devices, web, and mobile. Viewers can tune in without a subscription.

About EarthX Media Inc.

EarthX is a multidimensional global non-profit, founded in 2011, dedicated to promoting the environment and sustainability. EarthX's initiatives include the world's premier environmental expo, high-impact conservation and investments forums, and grassroots programs across the globe. Extending the EarthX mission are two TV entertainment networks that draw on a library of expertly curated original and first-run programming. EarthX is a premium channel available to over 20M U.S. Pay TV households and EarthXtra is a 24/7 streaming channel featuring 100's of hours of premier and highly-engaging programming now available to U.S. viewers through Prime Video.

Learn more about EarthXtra: https://EarthxMedia.com

