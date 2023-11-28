Earthy Now's Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: A Testament to Natural Potency and Excellence

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthy Now, a pioneer in the hemp industry based in North Carolina, proudly announces the nationwide expansion of its Full Spectrum CBD Gummies . As a testament to their commitment to natural potency and excellence, these gummies have been crafted to provide a superior wellness experience that is now available to consumers across America.

Since 2018, Earthy Now has been at the forefront of the CBD revolution, providing products that are not only effective but also crafted with the utmost care for environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Their Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are the latest innovation in their extensive product line, offering a range of therapeutic benefits through a combination of CBD, CBG, and CBN, all while ensuring compliance with federal regulations for THC content.

Daily Wellness with CBD Daily Gummies : With 25mg CBD, these gummies are designed for daily use and provide a consistent, non-intoxicating enhancement to overall health, making them a staple in any wellness regimen.

Energize Your Day with CBG Revive Gummies : Specifically formulated to energize and refresh, these 80mg CBG Revive Gummies are perfect for those seeking a natural boost to their day's productivity.

Unwind with CBN Sleepy Gummies : With 50mg cannabinoids, the CBN Sleepy Gummies are crafted to aid in relaxation and sleep, providing a restful end to the day without the use of synthetic chemicals.

Earthy Now's commitment to quality is further exemplified in their rigorous approach to sourcing and production. The result is a line of vegan, gluten-free, and tree nut-free gummies that are as clean and natural as they are effective.

For any that are seeking premium Full-Spectrum CBD gummies for both personal use or interested in wholesale, Earthy Now's gummy line is a must!

About Earthy Now

Earthy Now, located in the lush landscape of North Carolina, is a company deeply rooted in the principles of human connection, social responsibility, and sustainable practices. Their mission goes beyond offering high-quality, low-THC, high-CBD hemp products. It's about cultivating a community around wellness, providing exceptional customer service, and leading the industry with integrity. Adhering to the US Farm Bill, Earthy Now ensures all products contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making them federally compliant and trusted by customers nationwide.

For more information about Earthy Now and to explore their product offerings, visit https://earthynow.com/ .

