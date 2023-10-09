Earthy Select Expands Premium THCa Flower Line with State-of-the-Art THCa Rosin and Hash Products

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthy Select, a renowned name in the hemp and THC industry since its start in 2018, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its premium THCa flower product line. The North Carolina-based company is introducing state-of-the-art products, including THCa rosin and THCa hash , to its already impressive selection. With over 15 distinct THCa rosin and hash strains available, Earthy Select solidifies its position as a market leader, offering one of the most premium and diverse selections available.

The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its meticulous cultivation practices. Earthy Select's high-THCa hemp flower is grown on family-owned farms and in cutting-edge indoor facilities located in California and Colorado. By leveraging unique genetics and organic farming methods, the company has curated some of the most coveted strains in the industry.

An Earthy Select representative commented, "Our dedication to quality is unwavering. We've expanded our product range to include THCa rosin and hash, ensuring our customers have access to the best-in-class THCa products. Each strain we offer is chosen for its exceptional potency, aroma, structure, and effects. Our products boast rich terpene profiles and high cannabinoid content, ensuring a premium experience for our customers."

As the industry navigates through regulatory complexities, Earthy Select unwaveringly upholds its dedication to delivering superior THCa flower products. The company emphasizes the importance of understanding federal laws in this evolving landscape and continues to ensure that its products are compliant with the US Farm Bill.

Earthy Select's dedication to quality and compliance is further demonstrated by its rigorous third-party lab testing and collaboration with expert legal counsel. The company's growth is not just limited to North Carolina; it is rapidly making inroads into states like Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama, where the demand for compliant hemp-derived THCa flower products is surging.

With the introduction of THCa rosin and hash, Earthy Select continues to lead the hemp industry, offering unparalleled quality and variety to its expanding clientele. The company invites everyone to experience the pinnacle of hemp's new era.

About Earthy Select:

Founded in North Carolina, Earthy Select is dedicated to bringing the myriad benefits of cannabis to the masses. The company's team is committed to rigorous experimentation and development, producing pure and effective cannabis products. Their range includes Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 THC, and THCa products, available in various forms like THCa Flower, Gummies, Vape Pens, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Tinctures, and more.

