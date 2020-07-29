Earvin "Magic" Johnson, NBA Legend And Entrepreneur, Partners Exclusively With Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD
Jul 29, 2020, 07:11 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD, the made in America, mass-market leader in Hemp and CBD products, reveals Earvin "Magic" Johnson has strategically chosen to partner with the company. The Hemp and CBD market is projected to be valued at more than $20 Billion by 2024.
From dominating professional basketball as a L.A. Laker to helming Magic Johnson Enterprises, he certainly has the Magic touch. Known as much today for his business and investment acumen as his athletic prowess, Johnson has been a pioneer and vocal advocate for the benefits of leading an active and healthy lifestyle, which this partnership brings to life.
"Magic Johnson is a legend and his success resonates both on and off the court," said Garrett Greller, Co-Founder of Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD. "He is charismatic, influential and trusted. Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD is a family business, and family is central to Magic's life as well. The synergy between Magic Johnson and Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD products raises the bar to a new level as we share the love of the products and the history of the brand. Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD is thrilled to partner with Magic Johnson and educate folks about all the benefits behind the brand's vast collection of Hemp & CBD products."
Of the partnership, Johnson stated, "Magic Johnson Enterprises is focused on identifying category leaders with quality products that are at an affordable price... I am impressed with the founder and leadership at Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD. Garrett has proven the effectiveness of the products and the company's commitment to serving diverse communities. I look forward to working with the team to grow the company even further."
Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD was born out of a necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness protocol after Co-Founder, Garrett Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at age 14, which set him on a course to create a natural, inexpensive solution to a very real problem. Consumers became loyal to Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD because it offers affordable and trusted non-psychoactive CBD wellness solutions with the full range priced under $30 that are widely distributed through, their web site – www.unclebudshemp.com, as well as, Kohls, The Vitamin Shoppe, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond and many more nation-wide.
Johnson joins other celebrated talents in The Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD family - Academy Award winning actor and activist, Jane Fonda, and Grammy Award winning recording artist Toni Braxton.
To learn more about Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and their products, visit UncleBudsHemp.com as well as their associated Instagram: @unclebuds_hemp; Facebook: UncleBudsHemp and Twitter: @unclebuds_hemp
About Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD:
Officially launching in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has experienced unequivocal growth. In less than two years, the brand has grown to now include over 72 Hemp & CBD products powered by the proprietary formula, CANATREX™, retailed in more than 15,000 stores nationally, and the company has continued to out-perform its Q1 and Q2 2020 projections amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As a leader in the Hemp and CBD space, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD takes pride in being Made in America, GMO Free, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny Certified. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for skincare, personal care, antibacterial solutions category, and even pet care – all retailing under $30.
About Magic Johnson Enterprises:
Magic Johnson Enterprises, formed in 1987, serves as a catalyst for community and economic empowerment by making available high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of ethnically diverse urban communities. Through investment, partnership and consultation, Magic Johnson Enterprises has a portfolio of companies that strategically work together to reinforce the organization's focus on serving emerging, multicultural communities. Learn more at www.magicjohnsonenterprises.com
SOURCE Uncle Bud’s Hemp