EAS Antennas Market to grow by USD 57.12 million, Agon Systems Ltd. and CCL Industries Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio
Aug 24, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 57.12 mn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the EAS antennas market to register a CAGR of almost 3.19%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agon Systems Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Century Retail Europe BV, Dialoc ID Products BV, Gunnebo AB, Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mighty Cube Co. Ltd., and Nedap NV are some of the major market participants.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment
Although growth in the retail sector and growing youth population will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
EAS Antennas Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Apparels And Fashion Accessories
- Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals
- Supermarkets And Large Grocery Stores
- Other Retail Stores
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- EAS Antennas Market size
- EAS Antennas Market trends
- EAS Antennas Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increase in spending on retail security systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as High implementation costs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eas antennas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist EAS antennas market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eas antennas market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eas antennas market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EAS antennas market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Apparels and fashion accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Supermarkets and large grocery stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agon Systems Ltd.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Century Retail Europe BV
- Dialoc ID Products BV
- Gunnebo AB
- Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.
- Nedap NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
