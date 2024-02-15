EAS Consulting Group Announces Essential Virtual Seminar on GMP Compliance for the Dietary Supplement Industry

News provided by

EAS Consulting Group

15 Feb, 2024, 10:45 ET

Industry Leaders to Share Expertise on Navigating FDA Regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAS Consulting Group, a Certified Group Company, announces a critical virtual seminar addressing the dietary supplement industry's need for clarity on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance. Scheduled via Zoom for Feb. 27, 29, March 5, and 7, 2024, from 11 am to 4 pm Eastern each day, the event aims to help increase regulatory compliance, safety, and quality.

Continue Reading
Dietary Supplement GMP Compliance Seminar for QC/QA professionals, management, regulatory affairs officials, and others in the industry.
Dietary Supplement GMP Compliance Seminar for QC/QA professionals, management, regulatory affairs officials, and others in the industry.

"Although the GMPs mandated in 21 CFR 111 have been in effect for more than a decade, the FDA continues to issue numerous 483s and Warning Letters to the industry for a failure to comply with even the basic tenets of the regulation," said Dean Cirotta, EAS Consulting Group President. "Clearly, many companies still need expert guidance on GMP requirements and how to apply it in facilities."

The seminar, guided by EAS Senior Director Shelly Blackwell and Senior Regulatory Consultant Jeb Hunter, will cover 21 CFR 111 and other applicable statutory requirements. Attendees will benefit from practical guidance on applying these regulations in their facilities, strategies to prepare for FDA inspections, and interactive group work sessions.

"Our virtual seminar provides a great opportunity for professionals to gain in-depth, working knowledge and practical skills to ensure compliance," said Cirotta. "We are proud to offer this platform for learning and growth, led by seasoned experts in the field."

Targeted at management, regulatory affairs, and quality control/assurance professionals within the supplement industry, as well as consultants, auditors, and attorneys, this seminar is a critical resource for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of dietary supplement GMPs.

Register for the seminar or get details here.

About EAS Consulting Group

EAS Consulting Group, a Certified Group Company, is a global leader in regulatory solutions for industries regulated by FDA, USDA, and other federal and state agencies. Its network of over 150 independent advisors and consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training, and auditing services, ensuring proactive regulatory compliance for food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, tobacco, hemp, and CBD.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

Contact

Jessica Lloyd
Marketing Coordinator
[email protected]

SOURCE EAS Consulting Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.