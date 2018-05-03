EAS Consulting Group Announces webinar on Voluntary Qualified Importer Program Presented by Independent Advisor for Import Operations, and Former FDA Director of Import Operations, Domenic Veneziano

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Would your company be interested in a new US government program to allow a "fast track" approach for passing food through FDA's import process and possibly US Customs and Border Protection system? Think such a program does not exist? Think again. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) guidance was published on November 30, 2016. It is a voluntary "pay to play" program whereby importers exporting human and animal foods, from a foreign supplier, into the US may receive expedited review and entry of their products based on documented safety records of their foreign suppliers and an unblemished history of imports. Join your colleagues for an EAS Consulting Group-sponsored webinar on VQIP. Speak with former director of the FDA's Division of Import Operations and EAS Independent Advisor for Import Operations, Mr. Veneziano, who orchestrated the design and implementation of the expedited program.

Though voluntary, FDA opened the application processing in January 2018, with the program launch scheduled for October 1, 2018. FDA will use its Predictive Risk-based Evaluation for Dynamic Import Compliance Targeting (PREDICT) import screening tool to recognize shipments of food that are part of an approved VQIP application. The technical application requirements to achieve VQIP status can be time-consuming and complicated, but with the end result of a smoother facilitation of imports with many firms finding it beneficial to their operations and their customers in the US.

Join EAS Independent Advisor for Import Operations and Former Director of Import Operations at the Food and Drug Administration, Domenic Veneziano for a detailed overview on the requirements of VQIP, how to determine if your firm might qualify and benefit as well as insights into how to properly complete and file VQIP applications with FDA. Reserve your seat today!

About the Presenter:

Domenic Veneziano, Independent Advisor, Import Operations

Mr. Veneziano is a veteran FDA specialist with over 24 years of Agency experience. He served as director of the FDA's Division of Import Operations for more than ten years. In that role, he was responsible for oversight of FDA's import operations program and provided leadership, guidance, and direction to approximately 1,000 field investigators in more than 320 U.S. ports of entry. He also served as co-lead in the development of the FSMA import regulations and was the senior advisor on the implementation of FSMA and the FDA Safety and Innovation Act. Mr. Veneziano began his FDA career in 1992 as a field investigator in the New England District specializing in medical device inspections. In 1998 he became a supervisory investigator in New England overseeing the medical device and import programs.

About EAS Consulting Group, LLC:

EAS Consulting Group carries on 55 plus years of leadership in providing regulatory consulting to the industries regulated by FDA and other federal and state agencies. Our network of independent advisors and consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training and auditing services to the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, food, medical device, tobacco and cosmetic industries. Whether the need is assistance with general FDA or USDA regulatory compliance or more specific needs such as product development, New Dietary Ingredient submissions, FSMA regulation compliance, generic or customized compliance trainings, 483 responses, product market withdrawals or recalls, mock-FDA audits, expert witness services, GRAS & food additive issues, dietary supplement labeling compliance or the development of a detailed import strategy and policy, EAS, with its over 150 consultants, former FDA compliance officials and industry experts, is able to assist. With vast expertise in FDA's policies and enforcement, EAS is the proven choice for assistance in FDA and other regulatory matters. easconsultinggroup.com.

