EAS Consulting Group Collaborates with Food Safety Foundation for Innovative Approach to Food Safety

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EAS Consulting Group and the Food Safety Foundation today announce an innovative approach to food safety. Capitalizing on the extensive expertise and experience of both EAS and FSF consultants, membership in the Food Safety Foundation provides an opportunity to improve your outcomes, pose questions and have discussions via confidential discussion boards, share best practices with like-minded industry professionals and have access to extensive regulatory data including consolidated enforcement actions, guidance documents and more.

The heart of the relationship is collaboration. Moderated by EAS and FSF consultants, this membership aims to elevate the practice of your food safety programming. Weekly live web chats are presented by our industry experts, hot topic explainer videos help you to quickly understand evolving FDA expectations, all while forging a greater understanding of best practices and real-world solutions that can be implemented immediately.

And, when you need more, you get more. Your membership will include a no-minimum consultation specific to your project or challenge. Our experts, with whom you are familiar and have collaborated, will dive deeper into your regulatory and food safety challenges to design custom solutions. We believe this multi-tiered approach is a program like no other.

We invite you to visit the Food Safety Foundation page EAS website to learn more about this collaboration, how this no obligation membership works and to join us for a one-month free trial. There is no risk, only the reward of building a solid foundation of food safety.

We hope that you will join us in our new EAS-FSF membership! We are excited for the value we believe it can bring to clients and members and hope that you too see enjoy its benefits.

About EAS Consulting Group:



EAS Consulting Group, a member of the Certified Group of companies, is a global leader in regulatory solutions for industries regulated by FDA, USDA, and other federal and state agencies. Our network of over 150 independent advisors and consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training and auditing services, ensuring proactive regulatory compliance for food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, tobacco, hemp and CBD.

Through our alignment with Certified Laboratories, a leading full-service food testing laboratory servicing the food industry since 1926 (certified-laboratories.com), Labstat, a best in class tobacco, nicotine and vape safety laboratory (labstat.com) and Labs-Mart, a dietary supplement, vitamin, and healthy products laboratory, (labs-mart.com), EAS can assist you with your regulatory requirements and challenges, while offering a more robust scope of testing services to meet your organization's sophisticated needs.

From strategic product development, toxicology and microbiology assistance, preparation of technical submissions such as GRAS, Food Additive Petitions, DMFs, NDIs, 510(k)s and more; to FSMA compliance, expert witness services, due diligence assessments, or support after receipt of a FDA form 483 or Warning Letter, including market withdrawals, recalls and improvement plans with follow-on mock-FDA inspection audits, EAS offers the detailed knowledge and experience your company requires to ensure accurate and timely assistance. With our vast expertise in FDA's policies and enforcement, EAS is the proven choice for assistance with FDA, product testing and other regulatory solutions. easconsultinggroup.com

