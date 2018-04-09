EAS Consulting Group, LLC and FoodMinds Offer Strategic Solutions to Food Industry Nutrition Marketing Challenges

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EAS Consulting Group, a leader in consulting services to FDA regulated industries and FoodMinds, a premier food and nutrition consulting and communications agency, have announced a strategic partnership to help the food industry navigate complicated issues surrounding the science of food and nutrition, the development of products to meet consumer demand and the regulatory hurdles of ensuring safe and compliant product-lines.

FoodMinds

As consumer demand for greater transparency in food products increases and federal and state regulatory agencies implement pre-emptive, preventive requirements aimed at protecting consumer safety, the collaborative effort by EAS and FoodMinds will help ensure:

Identification and mitigation of risks to branding and regulatory compliance;

Properly structured, vetted and compliant partnerships with co-manufacturers and suppliers, amidst the current preventive mindset of FDA, state and customer requirements;

Crisis preparedness to maintain brand value and integrity; and

Forward thinking strategic plans and operating procedures, engaging the most up-to-date industry guidance, practices and technology to meet stakeholder expectations.

Together, EAS and FoodMinds offer a comprehensive team of experts, facilitating a structured approach to the most challenging issues facing the food industry. With specialists in food and nutrition sciences; toxicology; microbiology; FDA, USDA, EPA, FTC and state food laws, regulations and enforcement practices; food labeling and claims requirements; product branding; public relations and market research; consumer behavior; crisis communications; and technical and scientific writing, the joint teams have the capability to overcome the numerous challenges facing the food industry and drive successful outcomes for clients.

About EAS Consulting Group, LLC:

EAS carries on 55 plus years of leadership in providing regulatory consulting to the industries regulated by FDA and other federal and state agencies. Our network of independent advisors and consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training and auditing services to the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, food, medical device, tobacco and cosmetic industries. Whether the need is assistance with general FDA or USDA regulatory compliance or more specific needs such as product development, New Dietary Ingredient submissions, FSMA regulation compliance, generic or customized compliance trainings, 483 responses, product market withdrawals or recalls, mock-FDA audits, expert witness services, GRAS & food additive issues, dietary supplement labeling compliance or the development of a detailed import strategy and policy, EAS, with its over 150 consultants, former FDA compliance officials and industry experts, is able to assist. With vast expertise in FDA's policies and enforcement, EAS is the proven choice for assistance in FDA and other regulatory matters. www.easconsultinggroup.com.



About FoodMinds:

FoodMinds is a division of Padilla, which O'Dwyer's ranks No. 3 in Food and Beverage among independent agencies. Padilla is proud of the 85 U.S. Public Relations awards it earned in 2017. With offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, New York, and Minneapolis, and a growing global footprint, FoodMinds expertly navigates science, public affairs, consumer values, and communications to create breakthrough strategies and help clients tell a better story. The firm has 40 employees, including 20 registered dietitians and a Ph.D., along with a global network of nutrition affairs experts. For more information visit foodminds.com .

