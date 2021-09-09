Ease Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers and insurance carriers, today announced that the company has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the company's software has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ease in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"As our industry grows increasingly digital, Ease and other companies like ours are subject to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Terressa DeHaven, VP of Legal and Compliance at Ease. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Ease has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

