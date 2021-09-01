Ease and Nayya partnership guides employees to make data-driven decisions to create savings throughout the year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced a new partnership with Nayya , a decision support and benefits-engagement platform that connects employees to hyper-personalized and bundled benefits recommendations – guiding them to choose the right amount of benefits that protect their health and financial wellness that can be leveraged for year-round employee engagement.

"Today's employers are looking to help empower employees to make better decisions not just to protect their physical health, but their financial health as well," said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. "Together, Ease and Nayya will help employers stand out in a vastly competitive talent landscape and retain their best employees by providing decision support to assist in electing benefits that bring the most value to an employee's day-to-day life."

Employees will be able to leverage Nayya during the benefits enrollment process in Ease. Nayya, via Ease, will ask each employee a series of questions to recommend the benefits that best suit the employee's personal and financial well-being.

Through the Ease and Nayya integration, brokers will help employers create a personalized open enrollment experience for employees by recommending benefits that protect their health and financial wellness. Powered by data science and AI technology, Nayya links over 3b external data points alongside 200M+ rows of claims data to personalize the open enrollment experience.

"A Nayya and Ease partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to driving innovation to a particularly important segment of the market," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO of Nayya. "As employees enter open enrollment, they are tasked with making crucial decisions that will impact their health and financial wellness. This new partnership enables us to help them make better decisions – using data-driven insights to easily guide employees through the enrollment process and provide them with hyper-personalized benefits recommendations."

With the new Nayya integration via Ease, brokers can meet their individual clients' needs with the specificity and customization they deserve. The result is a more transparent, less confusing way to approach benefits election, where employees feel more confident in their decisions.

About Nayya

Nayya ( nayya.com ) was founded by Sina Chehrazi and Akash Magoon in 2019. Nayya is a software and data infrastructure company transforming the way employees choose and use their benefits, driving better financial outcomes for employees and employers. The Nayya platform is powered by billions of consumer data points, millions of rows of claims data, and thousands of data integrations – helping consumers make data-driven decisions during open enrollments, new employee onboarding, and qualifying life events. The rest of the year, Nayya's employee engagement product tracks financial spending to guide and redirect consumers to file claims programmatically, manage spending accounts, and optimize prescription locations. Nayya is headquartered in New York. For more information, connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com

Media Contacts

On behalf of Ease:

Lara Andrews

Director of Brand and Content Marketing

Ease

E: [email protected]

On behalf of Nayya:

Headline Media

Justine Rosin

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ease