Ease Announces Executive Hires to Support Next Stage of Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers and insurance carriers, today announced the appointment of Timothy Low as Chief Marketing Officer, and Terressa DeHaven as VP of Legal & Compliance to support the company's next stage of growth.

Following its Series C funding round announced in March 2021, Ease continues to experience milestone momentum driven by the acceleration of digital transformation in the HR & benefits industry, stemming from the pandemic.

"With Tim and Terressa's proven success in their past roles and with their remarkable leadership capabilities, we're pleased to welcome them to Ease's executive team," said Ease's CEO and co-founder, David Reid. "Their veteran experience and steadfast passion for transforming the insurance and benefits administration industry make them essential assets to Ease's future."

Prior to joining Ease, Tim has spent his career in B2B software, including product and marketing roles at Microsoft and Oracle. He built a team to power growth as SVP of Marketing at PayScale. His experience includes brand development, demand generation, product marketing and overall go to market strategy. Tim has led several SaaS companies through rapid growth using data-driven marketing and a passion for creativity that makes an impact. At Ease, Tim will focus on building the company's brand story, implementing strategic campaigns and sales enablement, and overseeing the customer and partner experience to ensure long term business success.

"The shift to remote work heightened demand for innovative insurtech solutions, as employers and brokers alike seek to meet the rapidly changing needs of their employees and groups," said Tim Low, Chief Marketing Officer at Ease. "Innovation has been at the core of Ease since its genesis, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team that's helping facilitate benefits that employees want and making the benefits experience simple and maybe even fun."

Terressa DeHaven joins Ease with more than a decade of legal and compliance experience. Her hiring comes on the heels of Ease receiving its HITRUST certification , demonstrating the company's software has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements for data privacy and security. Terressa brings a holistic understanding of how decisions impact business top down, and a collaborative approach to corporate governance. At Ease, she will oversee the legal and compliance teams, and end-to-end regulatory functions including data privacy and protection. She also serves as a strategic lead to ensure new product compliance, and will manage Ease's risk profile appropriately as it changes. Terressa has previously held positions at top companies in the payments and benefits space, including management and executive roles at PayPal, Wurk, and Zenefits.

"Data privacy compliance is a core pillar of business continuity and success today," said Terressa DeHaven, VP of Legal and Compliance. "I look forward to collaborating with Ease's decision makers to ensure that as we grow, we remain committed to protecting our customers."

Both hires, which were preceded by the appointment of Mari Kemp, SVP of HR in June , support Ease's mission to strategically diversify and grow the company's employee base. Ease's commitment to the employee experience continues to be recognized by the industry, including being recently awarded the Stevie Awards for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year . The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Ease demonstrates the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information through its HITRUST CSF Certification. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

